Alli Simpson Says Her Brother Cody And Miley Cyrus Are ‘In Love’

Alli believes that things are serious between Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson.

Alli Simpson, the younger sister of Australian pop star Cody Simpson, just hinted that her brother’s relationship with Miley Cyrus might be more serious than previous reports have suggested. During a recent interview with The Daily Mail, the 21-year-old model and singer stated that Miley and Cody are already “in love.”

Alli spoke about her brother’s relationship with Miley Cyrus at the Moet & Chandon Spring Champion Stakes Day in Sydney, Australia. Alli revealed that she’s been following the couple’s relationship on social media, where Miley has shared sweet snapshots and videos of Cody getting cozy with her and even serenading her while she was in the hospital recovering from tonsillitis. However, Alli hasn’t just been watching their romance unfold from afar. She revealed that she and her boyfriend, actor Mitchell Bourke, have chatted with Miley and Cody via FaceTime.

Alli Simpson didn’t spill any details about these four-party conversations, but she did say that she has not been told exactly how Cody and Miley’s romance came to be. However, she does know that her older brother and the “Can’t Be Tamed” singer had a “history” before their friendship blossomed into a full-fledged romance. She also described their relationship as “serious.”

“They’re very happy and very in love,” Alli said.

The blonde beauty also revealed how she and her family members feel about Cody dating Miley, saying that they’re “happy if Cody is happy.”

Alli’s revelation that the twosome are in love and getting serious contradicts reports from just days ago. According to E! News, one source claimed that Cody and Miley aren’t an item and that Miley is “not looking for anything serious” right now.

“Miley loves her freedom and is just having fun,” the insider said.

Cody Simpson, who is a member of the University of Southern California swimming team, has been noticeably absent from Miley Cyrus’ recent Instagram stories, and, on Thursday, the pop star complained about being alone as she remained at home on bed rest. Miley revealed that she’s still trying to recover from her tonsillitis surgery, which has made it too painful for her to sing.

While Miley has been suffering and bedridden, her ex, Liam Hemsworth, has been spotted looking as happy as a clam with the new woman in his life, Australian actress Maddison Brown. The Daily Mail recently published photographs of Liam and Maddison packing on the PDA during an outing in NYC. On Thursday night, the lovebirds were snapped laughing, smiling, and enjoying a passionate make-out session. Liam was even photographed with his hand on Maddison Brown’s backside.

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth ended their seven-month marriage in August of this year.