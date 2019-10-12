‘Chicago P.D.’: Jon Seda’s Character Disappears Without Saying Goodbye

NBC’s hit cop drama series, Chicago P.D., has finally revealed the fate of one of its most beloved characters, Detective Antonio Dawson, played by Jon Seda, according to a report from Pop Culture.

Seda has been a part of the franchise for almost seven years, appearing as Detective Dawson on Chicago P.D., Chicago Fire, and Chicago Justice. Seda’s character was second-in-command while working with the CPD Intelligence Unit, headed by Sergeant Hank Voight, played by Jason Beghe. In 2016, he left the unit to lead an investigation team on Chicago Justice, but later returned to Chicago P.D. for the show’s fifth season. Upon returning, he stepped back into his former position and regularly partnered with Sergeant Voight, Detective Kim Burgess, played by Marina Squerciati, and Detective Kevin Atwater, played by LaRoyce Hawkins.

During the show’s sixth season, Antonio developed an addiction to painkillers after being prescribed the drugs for an injury sustained on the job. After his doctor refused to issue another prescription, the desperate cop took to the streets in search of drug dealers to feed his addiction.

Antonio’s issue was soon discovered by his co-workers, who urged him to seek professional help. However, rehabilitation was forced to the back burner after it was discovered that Antonio’s daughter had been kidnapped. The team managed to track down the kidnapper and rescue the little girl, but Antonio wasn’t ready to let the incident slide. He confronted the kidnapper in a fit of rage and ended up murdering him after the offender joked about his desire to sexually assault the girl.

After finding out about the kidnapper’s murder, Voight and fellow officer, Adam Ruzek, played by Patrick John Flueger, decided to cover for Antonio because he was high during the attack. Antonio then tried to go to rehab, but ultimately ended up relapsing and was seen taking pills by the end of the season.

The fate of Seda’s character remained unclear for months, but it was finally addressed during the third episode of the show’s seventh season, which aired on October 9. According to the episode, Antonio moved away from Chicago to be with his sister, Gabby Dawson, played by Monica Raymund. This was revealed during a heartbreaking scene in which Ruzek returned to the station after being released from prison and asked about his friend after seeing Burgess erasing Antonio’s name from the blackboard.

“This is for real? Antonio is moving to Puerto Rico for sure?” he questioned.

“It’s what he wants,” Voight explained. “He’s got family there. At the end of the day, it’s probably a good decision.”

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, series showrunner Rick Eid said everyone “will ultimately figure out what’s going on with him” but fans of Seda’s character were not satisfied with the star’s exit story.

“Antonio Dawson deserves better???? #ChicagoPD,” one fan tweeted.

“Sooo, y’all just gon’ have my boy, Antonio, move to Puerto Rico without an official farewell?! #ChicagoPD,” another tweeted.

Chicago P.D. airs on Wednesdays on NBC.