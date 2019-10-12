Megan Thee Stallion Shakes Her Backside In Thong Bodysuit On Instagram, Shuts Down Butt Implant Talk

Hot Girl Meg was promoting her new single with Moneybagg Yo, 'All Dat.'

Megan Thee Stallion introduced the world to the “hot girl summer,” but now that it’s fall, she’s still bringing the heat on her Instagram page. The 24-year-old rapper’s latest post raised the temperature on the social media platform by inspiring her followers to flood it with fire emoji.

On Friday night, Megan took to Instagram to promote “All Dat,” her new collaborative effort with Moneybagg Yo. She did so in the form of a video that served as her own visual interpretation of the tune; in it, she’s shaking her booty and smacking it as she tosses her long brown hair around and stares seductively at the camera.

In her mini music video, Megan The Stallion is sporting a skintight black bodysuit that perfectly showcases her famous curves. The long-sleeved leather garment features a revealing thong back that gives the singer’s fans a better view of her jiggling backside. However, instead of leaving her derriere completely bare, she’s rocking a pair of black fishnet tights underneath her bodysuit.

For her beauty look, Megan is sporting winged eyeliner with smoky eye shadow and full lashes. She’s also drawing attention to her full lips, which have been painted a pretty pink shade and lined with a dark plum color. For her hairstyle, Megan is giving the ’90s a nod by using six small silver butterfly clips to pull her hair back from her face.

“All Dat” is an explicit song with a chorus about a woman who is in possession of a large posterior and a man who wants to touch it and smack it. As reported by Billboard, Megan Thee Stallion and Moneybagg Yo already released an official video for the track, and it has a hot girl summer vibe with its sunny seaside setting and Megan’s twerking in a wild animal-print bikini.

The bodysuit that “Hot Girl Meg” is wearing in her Instagram video promo is similar to the costume that she wore during her performance at the BET Awards. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Megan revealed that it was inspired by Captain America, and some of her fans think that the inspiration for her latest look was also a comic book character.

“Omg the Catwoman we deserve,” read one popular response to her Instagram video.

Other fans expressed amazement over her natural curves after she shut down a follower who asked if she had gotten butt implants.

Loading...

“Nope gained a lil weight tho,” the rapper wrote.

Her response quickly garnered over 4,500 likes, and it was met with a flood of supportive comments from her fans.

“We stan a natural goddess,” one of her “Hotties” replied.

“That’s just that southern, cornbread fed thick realness,” another wrote.

It’s not just Megan’s body that is impressing her fans; they’re currently helping her keep two hit songs on the Billboard Hot 100: “Hot Girl Summer” and “Cash Sh*t.”