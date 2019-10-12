Farrah Abraham Dishes On Halloween Costume Plans

Halloween is quickly approaching and, of course, people are busy planning their costumes, including former Teen Mom OG star Farrah Abraham. Farrah recently opened up to Life & Style about her Halloween costume and revealed that she and her daughter, Sophia Abraham, will be dressing up more than once this year.

“Halloween is like my favorite thing! I’ve already started to celebrate,” Farrah explained.

Farrah revealed that she and Sophia have already dressed up once. The mother and daughter attended Horror Nights where they dressed as characters from The Addams Family. Farrah dressed up as Morticia while Sophia dressed up Wednesday. OK! Magazine shared photos of the mother and daughter in their Halloween costumes at Horror Nights earlier this week. For her Morticia costume, Farrah wore a long, off the shoulder, black dress. She wore her long dark hair down and completed the look with black lipstick.

However, while the mother and daughter did a theme costume once, that doesn’t mean it will happen again. Farrah revealed that her 10-year-old daughter wants to do “her own thing.”

“I always say ‘let’s do something together, let’s ensemble’ … but Sophia likes to do her own thing a lot.”

While she and Sophia may not do anymore themed costumes together, Farrah has some ideas for her solo costume for a “mommy’s night out.”

“Maybe me solo would be dressing up like a sexy mouse — like Mean Girls. I don’t know! When it’s mommy’s night out, I think the sexier the better,” Farrah said.

Farrah Abraham was first introduced to audiences on her Season 1 episode of 16 and Pregnant. On the episode, she found out she was pregnant with her daughter. Following the show, she continued to share her life on the hit MTV reality show Teen Mom OG. She also wrote a memoir about her life titled My Teenage Dream Ended. In the book, Farrah opened up about her life and her pregnancy. Now, as previously reported by The Inquisitr, Farrah told Entertainment Tonight she is looking to have her memoir turned into a movie.

“I have been working over a year with screenwriting, turning my New York Times bestselling book, My Teenage Dream Ended, into a feature film,” Farrah explained.

While she is no longer sharing her life on Teen Mom OG, Farrah often takes to social media to update her fans on her life. Fans can follow Farrah on Instagram for updates on Farrah and her life.