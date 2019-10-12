‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Julie Has A Meltdown When She Finds Out She’s Received Stefan’s Heart

Days of Our Lives spoilers for upcoming storylines claim that Julie Williams (Susan Seaforth Hayes) will pull through after receiving a heart transplant, but when she wakes up she won’t be thrilled about the details of the operation.

According to Soap Dirt, Julie will wake up from surgery to find out that she’s received a heart transplant and that she’ll likely pull through. Although Julie will be so happy and grateful to be alive and back with her husband, Doug (Bill Hayes), as well as the rest of her family like Hope Brady (Kristian Alfonso), Jennifer Horton (Melissa Reeves), Eli Grant (Lamon Archey) and Ciara Brady (Victoria Konefal), she’ll be upset upon finding out that Stefan DiMera’s (Brandon Barash) heart is now beating inside of her chest.

Fans have watched over the past week as Stefan was shot and killed when he jumped in front of a bullet to save his mother, Vivian Alamain (Robin Strasser). Salem police officer Lani Price (Sal Stowers) is the person who fired the gun, and is now feeling terrible guilt over the situation.

Meanwhile, Stefan’s death crushed his wife, Gabi Hernandez (Camila Banus), who was completely heartbroken over losing her husband so soon. Gabi was told that Stefan was a match for Julie and that if she would give permission his heart could save Julie’s life.

However, Gabi lashed out amid her grief and refused to donate Stefan’s heart to anyone, especially Julie who has been her enemy for years. After some coaxing from Eli, Lani, Doug, as well as her baby daddies Will Horton (Chandler Massey) and Sonny Kiriakis (Freddie Smith), Gabi finally decided to allow the transplant, although she is still feeling vengeful against Lani and the rest of Julie’s family.

When Julie hears the entire story she’ll likely be shocked. She won’t want to have a DiMera organ in her body, but owing Gabi her life will also be a hard adjustment for her. Julie has hated Gabi for years, ever since Gabi shot and killed her family member Nick Fallon, a crime which she spent a long time in prison for.

Now, Gabi will not only have something to hang over Julie’s head, it seems that Julie may have to be civil to Gabi when the two cross paths in the future.

Loading...

Distraught over losing Stefan, Gabi will only give his heart to Julie's loved ones if they beg for it. Watch #DAYS, weekdays on @NBC. pic.twitter.com/O6vija5ekn — Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) October 4, 2019

Fans can see this storyline and much more play out by tuning into Days of Our Lives, which airs weekday afternoons on NBC.