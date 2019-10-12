Donald Trump Says Nancy Pelosi ‘Hates’ America, Attacks Elizabeth ‘Pocahontas’ Warren And ‘Sleepy’ Joe Biden

During a fiery rally speech on Friday, President Donald Trump ripped into some of the most prominent Democrats in the country, reports The Hill.

The president mocked, criticized, and ridiculed Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, as well as presidential candidates Joe Biden and Elizabeth Warren. Referring to Warren as “Pocahontas,” a nickname which he had coined after the Massachusetts senator took a DNA test meant to confirm her alleged Native American ancestry, Trump predicted that news networks would endorse him for president in 2020.

He suggested that networks’ ratings would decline with Warren as president.

“I absolutely think they’re going to endorse me, because if they don’t can you imagine having Pocahontas as your president,” the commander-in-chief said.

“Or how about Sleepy Joe,” he continued, referring to the former vice president.

“His son who knows nothing about energy unlike the people in this room,” Trump added, attacking Biden’s son Hunter, who he had previously accused of using his father’s influence to get a seat on the board of a Ukrainian gas company.

“He doesn’t know what a gasoline tank looks like, and they’re paying him hundreds of thousands of dollars a month,” the president told the crowd.

After launching an attack on the Bidens, Trump ripped into his chief political nemesis, top Democrat Nancy Pelosi. Apparently frustrated with Pelosi because she approved the launching of a formal impeachment inquiry, Trump accused her of hating the United States.

According to the president, who mocked the speaker as “nervous Nancy,” Pelosi’s decision to launch an impeachment inquiry shows that she does not want what is best for the United States.

“I used to think she loves the country. She hates the country. Because she wouldn’t be doing this to the country if she did.”

“Nancy Pelosi hates the United States of America because she wouldn’t be doing this,” he added.

The Democratic-controlled House of Representatives launched a formal impeachment inquiry following allegations that Trump used the power of his office to pressure the government of Ukraine to investigate the Bidens.

According to a complaint filed by an anonymous intelligence community whistleblower, the president pressured his Ukrainian counterpart to investigate the Bidens in order to damage the Democratic front-runner’s 2020 campaign.

"I told you. [@realDonaldTrump] loves Louisiana like the devil loves sin."@SenJohnKennedy praises Trump at the President's rally the day before elections in Louisiana. pic.twitter.com/Xk2SwbhPxu — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) October 12, 2019

Since the launching of the inquiry, Trump’s attacks on the Biden family have only escalated, and they appear to be becoming commonplace at his rallies.

On Thursday, during a rally in Minneapolis, both the president and his son Eric attacked the Bidens. During the younger Trump’s speech, the crowd chanted “lock him up,” echoing a popular chant that crowds gathered at the president’s rallies often use to insult 2016 Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton.