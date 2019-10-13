Amber Rose & Alexander Edwards Introduce New Son Slash Electric Alexander Edwards

Amber Rose gave birth to her second child on October 10, and now her little boy has been revealed to her partner’s social media fans and followers. While the model showed up on Instagram two days before the 35-year-old delivered her son, on October 13, her baby daddy — rapper Alexander A.E. Edwards — turned up on his Instagram platform to properly introduce the new member of the family.

His name is Slash Alexander Edwards and he had been deemed a “rock star” when he was only 1 day old.

The green-haired, much-tattooed vice president of Def Jam records appeared on the social media site while he kissed the cute little guy on the forehead. His son, Slash, was bundled into a blanket with his tiny hand peeking out of the bunting. The baby rocked a precious pink-and-blue striped beanie that seemed to be covering a black head of hair while the little child’s cheeks were super rosy.

A good portion of A.E.’s 263,000 fans and followers were enamored by the sweet photo, with more than 86,1oo admirers providing likes on the post. In addition, more than 2100 Instagrammers wrote comments about the shot of the new dad and his baby with Amber Rose.

“BLESSINGS ON BLESSINGS!’ shouted Tyga, with the rapper adding a string of heart emoji and a string of praying hand emoji to his comment.

“Congrats on that blessing bro,” said another fan, who added a gradient orange heart emoji to amplify his heartfelt comment.

“Congratulations brodie you deserve it,” said a third commenter, who added a lot of exclamation points to his message.

“Omg. I’m sooo happy 4 u and AMBER! So blessed bro,” stated a fourth fan, who added one praying hand emoji and one red heart emoji to his good wishes.

Loading...

In the caption of the Instagram reveal of his tiny son, A.E. gave a shoutout to his baby mama. He thanked Amber for not only “loving” him but also for putting her body through so much agony. During her pregnancy, Amber suffered from hyperemesis gravidarum.

That malady happens to be the same condition she dealt with when Amber was pregnant with Sebastian Talor Thomaz, her 6-year-old she co-parents with rapper dad Wiz Khalifa, according to Hollywood Life.

“For people that don’t know what it is, it’s extreme nausea, vomiting and dehydration,” she explained… Amber admitted she had been doing a lot of sleeping… but was grateful to be pregnant. She also praised A.E. for his love and support during her pregnancy.”

For updates about her lovely family and other matters, follow Amber Rose on her Instagram account and follow Alexander A.E. Edwards on his Instagram account.