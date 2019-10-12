Alluring Actress Courtney Tailor Slays In Her Latest Revealing Snapshot Wearing Emerald Green Lingerie

Courtney Tailor looks like a total blond bombshell in her new Instagram update. The model and actress slayed her lingerie look as she promoted one of her latest partnerships on the social media platform.

In the racy photo, Courtney wears nothing but some skimpy emerald green lingerie. The sexy underwear look flaunted Tailor’s hourglass curves, including her abundant cleavage, tiny waist, rock-hard abs, and curvy booty. The model’s toned arms and lean legs were also on full display in the snap.

Courtney wore her long, golden locks parted to the side and styled in straight strands that flowed down her back and brushed over her shoulder.

Tailor also rocked a full face of makeup for the photo, which included defined eyebrows, bold pink eye shadow, and long lashes. She added a pink blush on her cheeks and a dark pink color on her plump lips to complete the glam look.

Of course, Courtney’s 1.6 million followers were mesmerized by the snap, which earned 29,000 likes and over 300 comments in the first 8 hours after it was posted.

“My breathtaking goddess,” one of Tailor’s social media followers wrote in the comments section of the post.

“Looking beautiful as always Courtney,” another fan stated.

“Your body is banging,” one admirer revealed.

“Extraordinarily gorgeous and stunning,” a fourth comment read.

Although Tailor’s online followers know her as a model who dons skimpy outfits, she’s actually a budding actress as well.

Heightline reports that Courtney is a Texas native who hails from Midland but moved to Austin at a young age. She fancies herself an athlete and has participated in many different sports over the years, including volleyball, gymnastics, and soccer.

After turning 18, Tailor packed her bags and moved to Los Angeles in hopes of becoming an actress. She was cast in various small roles before appearing in the movie Boyhood in 2014. Two years later, she graced the screens for the comedy Everybody Wants Some. She’s also been featured on the television series, The Lying Game.

Loading...

Courtney also broke into the world of music videos when she appeared in the video for G-Eazy’s 2015 hit song, “Me Myself, & I.”

The actress also has a passion for health and fitness and has participated in bodybuilding competitions in the past, placing as high as sixth place in a bikini category.

Meanwhile, fans can see more of Courtney Tailor’s photos by following her on her Instagram account, which she updates frequently.