‘Teen Mom OG’ Star Amber Portwood Returns To Social Media After Long Absence

Amber Portwood shocked Teen Mom fans when she was arrested back in July for domestic battery. Following her arrest, Amber maintained her social media presence, but went quiet for a few weeks. The Ashley’s Reality Roundup reports that the mom-of-two returned to Instagram live in the early morning hours. Amber also posted an Instagram photo on Friday morning.

“But he who endures to the end shall be saved,” Amber wrote. While the photo obtained over 5,000 likes, Amber did not allow commenting on the photo.

However, The Ashley reports that Amber did go onto Instagram live recently to address her fans. She explained to her followers that she has been “laying low.”

“It’s been really crazy to go through my DMs lately because of all the negativity; however, I just kind of stopped doing that. But I’ll be back in my DMs and on here talking to you guys soon, helping out with things. That’s the number one thing I love to do. I’ve definitely found peace, staying strong….I’m doing OK. I’m OK, day by day…It’s been crazy not talking to any of you guys.”

She thanked her fans for their support through her recent hard times.

According to the report, Amber will be back in court later this month for a pre-trial conference. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, text messages will reportedly be used in court.

Amber was first introduced to audiences on her Season 1 episode of 16 and Pregnant. On the show, Amber found out she was expecting a baby with her then boyfriend, Gary Shirley. The couple tried to make their relationship work, but they eventually split. Amber went on to share her story on Teen Mom OG, but in 2012, Amber went to prison to serve a five-year sentence. She was released in 2013 after serving under two years in prison.

Following her release, she continued to share her story on Teen Mom OG. In 2017, she appeared on Marriage Boot Camp and then met Andrew Glennon. The two started dating and shortly after they started dating, they revealed they were expecting a baby together. Amber and Andrew welcomed their son, James, in May of 2018.

Currently, Teen Mom OG is not airing new episodes and it is unclear when a new season will return. So far, Amber Portwood appears to remain a cast member on the show. For now, fans can catch up with all-new episodes of Teen Mom 2 which are airing on Tuesday nights on MTV.