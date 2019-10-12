Nicole Kidman, 52, Rocks Plunge Dress With Mesh Netting Overlay

Nicole Kidman previously delighted her Instagram fans with a photo of herself slipping out of a black bra. Since then, she’s shared a variety of updates, including her newest Instagram post, which revealed her newest magazine cover.

Kidman posed for Elle Magazine, and the results of the photo shoot have fans talking. In particular, she shared a series of four photos, with the first photo showing the actress in her cover photo outfit.

The picture was in black and white, and showed Kidman standing against a blank backdrop as she leaned forward slightly. She wore a dark plunge dress, which also had cut-outs on the sides. In addition to the ensemble, Nicole wore an unconventional, mesh netting overlay that covered not just her dress, but her face as well.

Nicole was spotted with her eyes closed, as she parted her lips slightly with a hint of a smile. She wore a pair of eye-catching earrings as accessories.

The second photo was a copy of the cover of Elle. Kidman turned her head slightly to her left, while glancing at the camera.

But this wasn’t the only revealing outfit that she wore during the shoot, as the third photo showed her rocking a sheer dress. The dress featured lime green and white floral accents, which were placed strategically to help censor her chest. And while the top of the dress was sheer, the bottom of the skirt was made of a different fabric with a similar design.

In addition, Nicole wore a glittering black jacket on top with a lime green leopard-print design.

The actress’ youthful looks had fans raving in the comments section.

“Ridiculous-raising the bar for any woman over 40,” said a fan.

“Like a fine wine! Better and better,” said another fan.

“Effortlessly stunning for all of time,” complimented a follower.

Others mentioned her accomplishment for making the cover of Elle.

“Wow so awesome Nicole, you so deserve to be a part of this. Love love the photos,” said a fan.

“Really @nicolekidman could you be any more beautiful. I have seen you in your church clothes and you still look like you were ready for the cover. Just gorgeous!” exclaimed another fan.

Nicole shared another Instagram update, this time a video, which complemented her photo set. The video showed fans a behind-the-scenes look at the photo shoot, along with additional outfits that she modeled.

This included a long sleeved purple dress that was cinched at the waist with a white ribbon. It had a large skirt. Plus, Kidman was spotted in a lime green dress. It was strapless, and featured a short skirt with an exaggerated train.

The video has been watched over 224,000 times, as of the time of this writing.