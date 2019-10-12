WWE News: Full Recap Of First Night Of 2019 Superstar Draft – All Moves For ‘Raw’ And ‘SmackDown’

The first night seemed rather uneventful for the 2019 WWE Superstar Draft.

Friday night was huge for WWE as they presented the 2019 Superstar Draft, which was set to change the landscape of the promotion. Friday Night SmackDown started out this next draft, and it all began with a match between the former brothers in The Shield to determine the No. 1 overall selection. After all was said and done, four rounds of the draft took place, allowing the new rosters for both Monday Night Raw and SmackDown to take shape.

The Inquisitr reported on Thursday that Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns would face off to start SmackDown as they represented their brands. It was Rollins for Raw and Reigns for the blue brand in a match to determine which show ended up with the No. 1 pick.

As recapped by the official website of WWE, the match ended in a disqualification in favor of Seth Rollins which led to Raw getting the first pick. During the bout, “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt appeared and dragged Rollins under the ring in a vicious attack that brought about the DQ.

Once the order was decided, Stephanie McMahon went out before the live crowd to announce the first picks for both brands. Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch ended up being the top overall selection as Raw chose to keep her on the red brand.

The selection of Lynch signified the first round of the 2019 WWE Superstar Draft, but there were more. For every two picks made by SmackDown, Raw was able to have three, since their weekly show runs for one more hour on the USA Network.

Here is a full recap of all four rounds and picks from Friday Night SmackDown.

Round One

Monday Night Raw:

Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch

The O.C. – AJ Styles, Luke Gallows, Karl Anderson

Drew McIntyre

Friday Night SmackDown:

Roman Reigns

Bray “The Fiend” Wyatt

Round Two

Monday Night Raw:

Randy Orton

Ricochet

Bobby Lashley

Friday Night SmackDown:

Sasha Banks

Braun Strowman

Round Three

Monday Night Raw:

Alexa Bliss

Kevin Owens

Natalya

Friday Night SmackDown:

Lacey Evans

SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Revival

Round Four

Monday Night Raw:

The Viking Raiders

Nikki Cross

The Street Profits

Friday Night SmackDown:

Lucha House Party

Heavy Machinery

So far, there have been a few big moves but arguably nothing that absolutely seems like a major event. The second night of the 2019 WWE Superstar Draft will take place on Monday Night Raw on October 14. After that night of the draft ends, all other superstars will be known as free agents and will be free to sign with whichever brand they choose.