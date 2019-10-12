Dolly Castro Flaunts Her Hourglass Figure While Wearing A Tiny Tube Top & Tight Jeans

Dolly Castro looked casual and chic in her latest Instagram update, which seemed to win over her 6.2 million followers as she put all of her curves on full display in a tiny little tube top.

In the racy snap, Dolly rocked a skintight pair of black jeans that showcased her insane curves, featuring her long, lean legs, tiny waist, and rock-hard abs. Meanwhile, her massive cleavage couldn’t be contained under a skimpy white tube top, which she paired with a matching jacket on top of it.

Dolly’s racy ensemble covered more than her tiny bikinis tend to, but fans were seemingly still drooling over the hot shot, which earned over 11,000 likes and 200 comments in the first few hours after it was posted on Instagram.

In the photo, Dolly wore her long, brown hair parted down the center and styled in loose curls that fell down her back and rolled over her shoulder. She accessorized her look with two chains around her neck, a ring on her finger, and some black boots. The model also carried a burgundy snakeskin purse in her hand while she smiled for the camera.

Dolly posed with her hand on her hip as she rocked a full face of makeup for the picture. The model’s glam look consisted of darkened eyebrows, long lashes, and a shimmering highlighter on her face. She also added pink blush on her cheeks and some dark pink lipstick to finish off the style.

“You have blossomed into such an amazing woman,” one of Dolly’s social media followers wrote in the comment section of the post.

“Gorgeous smile and amazing picture,” another admirer stated.

“Every time I see your photo I smile. You are looking beautiful,” a third comment read.

“Everything just looks great on you,” a fourth fan remarked.

Meanwhile, Castro has become known for posting some inspirational and motivational quotes for her followers to enjoy along with her sexy snapshots.

Loading...

“Your journey is not the same as mine, and my journey, is not yours but if you meet me on a certain path, may we encourage each other,” Dolly said in one Instagram post.

“To live fully, find that activity that makes you vibrate, that you are passionate about. Dedicate yourself, body, and soul to practice it and become an expert. Then share that gift with the rest around you and never stop learning. Work on becoming stronger!” she shared in another Instagram photo.

Meanwhile, fans looking to see more of Dolly Castro’s quotes and stunning photos can following the model on her Instagram account, which she updates on the daily.