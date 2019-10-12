Caelynn Miller-Keyes Shows Off Tan Lines In A Red Bikini Top

The Bachelor star Caelynn Miller-Keyes seems to be living her best life as she continues to update her Instagram fans on her love life with Dean Unglert. The duo met during the newest season of Bachelor in Paradise, and it looks like they’re having a great time together so far.

In between the couple photos, Caelynn’s been sharing personal updates along the way. This included a new photo from Kihei, Hawaii, where she showed off her new tan lines.

The TV star was spotted in a bright red bikini top with two thin straps, allowing her to show off her cleavage. The tan line was hard to miss, as the star’s chest appeared to be in two different shades. However, she hardly seemed fazed by it, sharing the photos while joking about the tan.

The first photo of the set showed Caelynn smiling with her lips closed as she looked into the distance to her right. She wore her hair down in a heavy right part and accessorized with a drop earring and a thin necklace.

The second photo showed Miller-Keyes smiling widely, as she closed her eyes and touched her neck with her left hand. Behind her, a stretch of beach and the ocean was visible.

This update was liked over 202,000 times.

Fans left plenty of nice compliments for Caelynn in the comments section.

“Yassss same I’ve had the same tan lines on my belly since I was pregnant,” joked a fan.

“These are my favorite photos of you, Q U E E N,” said another admirer.

“Getting them Baywatch vibes with that suit,” quipped one follower.

Others commented on her styling and her relationship with Dean.

“You are stunning without makeup. You look great with it as well, but natural beauty like yours is rare,” one Instagram user said.

“HAVE YALL MADE ANY WEDDING PLANS?!?!?” asked an eager fan.

It certainly looks like Caelynn and Dean are one of the more well-loved couples to come out of the most recent Bachelor in Paradise season. Miller-Keyes shared photos of herself and Dean getting cozy in Lahaina, Hawaii, and the post garnered over 425,000 likes.

The first photo showed Caelynn in a strapless, bright green dress. Dean sat on a railing and smiled slightly for the camera as he sported a short-sleeved dress shirt and a pair of gray shorts. Meanwhile, the second photo of the set showed the couple with their arms around each other, the ocean and mountains visible in the background.