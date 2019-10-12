‘Russian Kim Kardashian’ Anastasiya Kvitko Sunbathes On A Roof In A Floral Swim Ensemble

Russian bombshell Anastasiya Kvitko has wowed her fans once again — this time, by posing in a swimsuit while sunbathing on a rooftop. The buxom brunette often appears in such glamorous scenarios, as befitting one of the most popular models on Instagram.

She is so popular that she has developed a fandom of over 10.1 million, and it’s very easy to see why. After all, she has figure that has earned her the title the “Russian Kim Kardashian” and measurements that are an enviable 38-25-41 inches. Moreover, she’s not afraid to flaunt it in a variety of skimpy outfits and poses.

Her latest upload is just one more example of this. The stunner was enjoying her Friday on a roof in sunny Miami, where she moved to pursue modeling as a teenager. While tanning in the chaise, Anastasiya was sure to film her killer body, driving her followers wild. It can be viewed on her Instagram Story.

The white bathing suit has a square neckline, as well as a watercolor turtle pattern. The background is white, emphasizing Anastasiya’s golden tan. In the first clip posted to her story, she levels the camera at her ample assets, which bulge out of her top. She then pans down the rest of her body, showing off her hourglass figure and the curve of her hip.

The second clip shows off her famous derriere. The thong cut of the swimsuit levels almost nothing of her peachy posterior to the imagination.

The third clip has Anastasiya on her knees, as she arches her back and tosses her hair in the breeze. Her fashionable rectangular sunglasses add a touch of chicness to the sultry ensemble.

In the fourth, she cheekily asked her followers if they liked her swimsuit. Considering the admiration from her fandom, they likely are incredibly pleased with the attire.

Though she did not tag the roof, it is a place where she has taken pictures before, like the one in the neon yellow bikini shown below.

She had another picture of herself from her day on the roof posted to Instagram as well.

In the rest of Anastasiya’s story, she answered questions from her followers. The first one asked if she would like to visit Portugal, to which she replied in the affirmative.

She also confessed that she loved to dance and was originally from Russia. The last two questions were numbers based, and the buxom brunette told followers that she was 24-years-old and had a 25 inch waist.

Her tiny waist was fully on display in a video she posted yesterday. As covered by The Inquisitr, the stunner went on a bouncing jog in only a sports bra and yoga pants, to her fans’ absolute delight.