Erica Mena Flaunts Baby Bump In Tight Sequined Dress & Shuts Down A Troll

Erica Mena kept her pregnancy a secret for a while. But ever since she went public with the information, she’s been sharing plenty of photos of her growing baby bump. This included a couple of Instagram stories today, where she showed off her sequined dress.

The video showed Erica turning around in her glittering ensemble, which was a sequined, blue mini dress. It hugged her baby bump and derriere tightly, as she placed her right hand on her belly. She stepped back from the camera toward the end of the clip, as she leaned forward slightly and showed off her curly hair. She also sported glittering drop earrings, which sparkled against her dark hair.

Mena also shared a video selfie from the car, as she gave flirty looks and played with her hair.

Erica also took to her Instagram stories to share a screenshot of a back-and-forth she had with a social media user. While she didn’t mention which post she was commenting on, it’s very likely that the drama came out of her second-newest post. The photo was of her flower girls and godson, which prompted many fans to ask about her son.

Mena has a 12-year-old son named King Conde, who she shares with Raul Conde.

She’s currently pregnant with Safaree Samuel’s child.

The complaint from the Instagram user stemmed from their judgement of how little Erica shares of King’s life, compared to what they think will happen with her second child.

“U really just dont show ur other son at all but bet u going to be showing this baby same way u posting so much bout it now,” said a fan.

Erica had a lengthy response for the user.

“No I absolutely Don’t!!!! Out of respect for his wishes since he can’t stand you social media trolls and how when he is seen in public you have no respect for his personal space. And my second I will be very guarded as well. I will post what and when I feel like it. The evil eye is real and worst on young souls who get people like you who wish awful things and say them too. I’m The one who made the choice to be in the public eye not my children!” said Mena.

So for fans that might be looking forward to seeing photos of the baby when he or she is born, this could be bad news. It sounds like her decision to keep her son out of the public’s eye is a decision that they reached together, so it may all depend on how her second child feels about it as they get older.

For now, fans can hope for more updates of her growing baby bump. Erica hasn’t gone public with a potential due date, so fans will have to wait and see about that too. With that being said, it’s only been 10 days since Erica’s fans found out that she was pregnant. Before that, there were tons of rumors and speculation about her potential pregnancy in the comments section of her Instagram photos.