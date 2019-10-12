Newly Single Demi Rose Goes Tight In A Powder Blue Sports Bra On Instagram

Demi Rose is officially available. The British model and social media sensation has had her rep confirm that she’s newly single, and today, The Daily Mail received a confirmation.

“Unfortunately, Demi and her boyfriend Chris Martinez have parted ways. They have ended as friends and continue to support each other throughout their careers,” the rep told the newspaper.

Demi has continued her Instagram activity, despite what might be a difficult time. Earlier today, the star took to her stories to post a sweet photo of herself. The photo showed Demi shot from the chest up and rocking a powder blue sports bra as she looked into the camera.

The star didn’t seem in the mood to showcase a full length shot, but followers of Demi’s Instagram are likely already familiar with the model’s killer curves. Demi’s sensational body and fierce beauty have earned her a following of over 10 million on the platform.

The snap had a carefree and fairytale feel to it, with Demi having placed some cloud filters behind her. The star was showcasing hints of her cleavage via the super-tight sports bra, although the level shown was nowhere near what’s seen in her bikinis.

Demi appeared beautifully made up, with pink eyeshadow, defined brows, and rosy lips. Her long brown hair was worn down.

Demi has had a tough year. The star’s mother passed away this summer, and Demi now finds herself without a mother or a father. That said, the star does seem to have a fighting attitude. She also takes to social media to express her gratitude at life overall, with The Inquisitr having documented her social media posts showing just this.

“Giving thanks and appreciation to all that is good in my life. For the amazing people that I know, the opportunities I get given, my health and my spirit. The power is in the prayer. I’m always feeling so blessed and I wish nothing but blessings to you all,” Demi wrote in the caption of an Instagram post.

“Life is what you make it. You have so much to be thankful for and you are worthy of so much happiness. Stop focusing on the negatives and appreciate the positives!” she wrote in another social media post.

Demi has posted some stunning Instagram updates this week. Fans have seen Demi go sheer in a black netted outfit, with the most recent outfit showing her love of pink. Variety does seem to be the spice of life for this beauty, with the looks posted by Demi never feeling repetitive.

While one update could feature a ritzy evening dress, another could show Demi rocking a snakeskin bikini in the jungle. Of course, the swimwear updates seem the most popular, but Demi is loved for more than just her curves.

