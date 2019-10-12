German Model Pia Muehlenbeck Shows Off Her Cleavage In New Instagram Update

Model and social media sensation Pia Muehlenbeck has made a name for herself posting sexy snaps flaunting her body on Instagram. On Friday, she wowed her 2 million followers but uploading a new, chest-baring series of uploads to her Instagram story.

The German stunner took to the social media site to show off her new haircut, which was shorter and sported a lighter, honey-brown color instead of her previous darker locks. The first three posts on her story show Pia playing around with her new short ‘do. Her new look showed her hair styled straight and falling to just above her shoulders. She had her hair parted in the middle in a look that showcased her newly-cut layers.

The first part of her story was a repeating photo of Pia touching up her hair with an overlay of text asking her followers “Are we loving the new hair?” and boxes of “yes” and “no” underneath it. She then posted two more videos where she discussed her new hairstyle with her fans. The closeups allowed her followers to get a detailed look at her face and nails. Pia was sporting a natural makeup look, with bronzed and highlighted skin, slightly darkened eyebrows, and a thick coat of mascara on her lashes. She also had on a light pink color on her manicured nails.

These closeups also gave her followers a glimpse of her outfit, which she later showed off in the fourth upload of her story. She was seen wearing a black piece of lingerie that consisted of a sheer lace cup and a corset midsection. The bodysuit was high-cut but had a piece of black lace on the leg to cover her body a bit more. The top also had a removable strap, connected to the bustier with a gold clip.

Pia covered the lingerie with a black tuxedo jacket that protected her modesty. The right side of the jacket was falling off of her shoulder, exposing her ample cleavage and fit and toned tummy. She had her right leg popped, which drew attention to her sexy limb. She took the selfie with her phone which was in a cute leopard-print case.

She also uploaded a photo to her story that showed her in her workout gear, which consisted of tight black yoga pants and a black-and-white polka dot sports bra. Pia is known for her work out routines, which she detailed in an interview with Pop Sugar, as reported by The Inquisitr.

Although the model’s voluptuous chest and flat stomach are the envy of a lot of her fans, Pia has actually admitted she focuses her efforts mainly on her legs and butt. In fact, in her final upload to her story, the camera was focused on her legs, showing her working out on a stair master.