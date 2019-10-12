Jasmine Sanders Shows Off Toned Bod In Thong Bikini At Miami Beach

Jasmine Sanders shared a brand new Instagram video today, and it showed her taking in the ocean views from a Miami Beach hotel.

The clip started off showing Jasmine leaning over a clear balcony and looking below. She stood on her toes, and faced her back to the camera. Thanks to her thong bikini, this meant that her booty was on display. Sanders then moved to her left to look over another railing. From there, the clip cut to showing the model posing while facing the camera, as she flaunted her toned bod.

The outfit that she wore included a white bikini. She completed the look with a white, short-sleeved crop top. It was mesh, so it was easy to see her bikini top underneath.

Jasmine’s update is proving to be popular, and it’s been viewed over 191,000 times in the first two hours since it went live. Fans gushed about her in the comments section, with one fan getting an answer from the model.

“What does your hip tattoo say?!” asked a fan.

“‘Strength is nothing more than how well you hide your pain,'” responded Sanders.

“Definition of keeping it #REAL wit the body girl rare now a days,” said a fan.

“I have a soft spot for @goldenbarbie. Definitely my Kryptonite,” said a follower.

“ABSOLUTELY NO QUESTION FROM YOU IS PETTY,IM LUVING THE VIDEO ITS JUST PERFECT,” exclaimed a follower.

In addition, Jasmine shared another Instagram post yesterday that showed her in a similar outfit. In fact, it looked like she was wearing the exact same ensemble as in her bikini pic, except this time, she sported matching, mesh pants.

The model posed in front of a large, colorful mural. It read, “Hello Beautiful!” in cursive, and it was shaded with yellow, pink, and purple hues.

The first photo of the set showed Sanders striking a pose while throwing her arms into the air, while a second photo zoomed in on her from the waist up. This picture revealed that the model accessorized with an eye-catching earring that featured an upside-down “u” shape. She also slung a mustard-yellow purse over her shoulder.

This photo has been liked over 20,000 times, and it was geotagged at the Wynwood Walls & Art District in Miami.

It’s hard to know for sure how much longer Jasmine will be soaking up the sun in Miami. She touched down in the city two days ago, which she announced in a prior post.

For now, fans can hope for more updates from the scenic city.