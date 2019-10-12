Halle Berry Stretches In Spandex Bra With Her Head Upside-Down Showing Insane Flexibility

Halle Berry has posted a wowing Instagram photo. The Catwoman actress is known for having one of the fiercest workout bodies in Hollywood – Halle may be in her fifties, but this is one muscle machine who’s got the body to rival starlets half her age. Halle comes with yoga as part of her lifestyle, with social media updates from the actress regularly showing the yogi inside Halle.
In fact, it seems like this woman lives in workout mode. Halle stunned Instagram by running up steps topless earlier this year, although today seemed more about the stretching than the cardio.
Halle’s photo today showed her striking a pose that more than showcased her insane flexibility. As to anyone wondering how hard her pose was, all it takes is trying it out and seeing that attempting the position is pretty tricky. Halle was seen photographed from the front as she stood with both legs stretched apart, with the star seen reaching to the floor with her hands. Halle’s head was upside down by virtue of her position, with fans seeing the star’s muscles as well as her flexibility.
The wardrobe was a simple one, but it did the trick for flaunting the star’s physique. Halle was seen in a tight and black spandex sports bra with a pair of leggings matching the upper. A caption from Halle talked fitness and it being the final day of the working week.
View this post on Instagram
This #FitnessFriday is for YOU – the ones who read my posts every week but aren’t ready to begin their fitness journey; the ones who say “I’ll start next week” or “I’ll eat better once this project is done.” I’m here to tell you – I GET it. We ALL have to nudge that inner-warrior in the right direction from time to time, and @peterleethomas and I are here to help! This week’s #PHITTalks tackle your Motivation-related questions : getting back in the saddle after an injury, motivating your friends (*ahem* @iamlindsayflores!), conquering Dad Bod and going from “I’m so tired” to “Let’s do it!” – Check stories for more & Happy Friday! ♥️♥️
Halle’s Instagram frequently encourages anyone following the account to give the yoga lifestyle a go. Halle also takes to her Instagram stories with in-depth tutorials, either alone or with her trainer. Also mentioned on the star’s account is her love of nature, with a recent Instagram post mentioning both this and her status as a mother.
View this post on Instagram
Happy #FitnessFriday y’all! Today’s #PHITTalks covers the “trouble areas” you guys reach out to me about the most: we’ll be talking abs, arms, thighs, chest and (of course) that coveted Boo-Tay ???? – You wanna know? We’re here to help! I may even have a couple extra cellulite tips up my sleeve. Tune-in for today’s #PHITTalks via insta stories or IGTV and Happy Fitness Friday ♥️ (???? @grantlegan)
“If I can state the obvious with y’all? I love the outdoors. Nature is my sanctuary – a place to clear the mind, cleanse the soul and put my priorities in place. This #SelfCareSunday, I encourage you to explore the natural world – a nature trail, your backyard, a public park – and take a moment to sync up with the what really matters,” Halle wrote.
View this post on Instagram
#FitnessFriday is in SESSION! Ladies, ladies, ladies. You’ve been talking, I’ve been listening and I FEEL you. Inner-thigh strength? A VIBE. Let me introduce you to my secret weapon… the Pilates ring. When I first started working out with the ring, I can honestly say I hated it, but once I saw how real the results it provided were, it immediately became my best friend. The resistance exercises that can be completed with this one piece of equipment are incredible! This baby is anywhere between $10-30 and let me tell you, it’ll put you to WORK. It’s super easy to travel with and can offer safe and challenging resistance training just about anywhere. Check stories for 4 exercises that will trim those inner thighs and let’s step into the RING. ???? @grantlegan
“I love taking my kids on these kinds of trips, but this can also be a great opportunity to fly solo and re-connect with yourself,” the star added.
Halle does seem to be one of those celebrities who is aging backward. Then again, with that fitness mentality, it’s of little surprise why Halle looks so great.