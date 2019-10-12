Halle Berry Stretches In Spandex Bra With Her Head Upside-Down Showing Insane Flexibility

Halle Berry has posted a wowing Instagram photo. The Catwoman actress is known for having one of the fiercest workout bodies in Hollywood – Halle may be in her fifties, but this is one muscle machine who’s got the body to rival starlets half her age. Halle comes with yoga as part of her lifestyle, with social media updates from the actress regularly showing the yogi inside Halle.

In fact, it seems like this woman lives in workout mode. Halle stunned Instagram by running up steps topless earlier this year, although today seemed more about the stretching than the cardio.

Halle’s photo today showed her striking a pose that more than showcased her insane flexibility. As to anyone wondering how hard her pose was, all it takes is trying it out and seeing that attempting the position is pretty tricky. Halle was seen photographed from the front as she stood with both legs stretched apart, with the star seen reaching to the floor with her hands. Halle’s head was upside down by virtue of her position, with fans seeing the star’s muscles as well as her flexibility.

The wardrobe was a simple one, but it did the trick for flaunting the star’s physique. Halle was seen in a tight and black spandex sports bra with a pair of leggings matching the upper. A caption from Halle talked fitness and it being the final day of the working week.

Halle’s Instagram frequently encourages anyone following the account to give the yoga lifestyle a go. Halle also takes to her Instagram stories with in-depth tutorials, either alone or with her trainer. Also mentioned on the star’s account is her love of nature, with a recent Instagram post mentioning both this and her status as a mother.

“If I can state the obvious with y’all? I love the outdoors. Nature is my sanctuary – a place to clear the mind, cleanse the soul and put my priorities in place. This #SelfCareSunday, I encourage you to explore the natural world – a nature trail, your backyard, a public park – and take a moment to sync up with the what really matters,” Halle wrote.

“I love taking my kids on these kinds of trips, but this can also be a great opportunity to fly solo and re-connect with yourself,” the star added.

Halle does seem to be one of those celebrities who is aging backward. Then again, with that fitness mentality, it’s of little surprise why Halle looks so great.