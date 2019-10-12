American Model Charly Jordan Dons A Very Tiny Bikini In New Instagram Snapshot

American model and DJ Charly Jordan, famous on Instagram for her racy snaps, as well as her beautiful looks and sense of style, recently took to her page and wowed her 2.3 million fans with a new sultry share.

In the picture, the 20-year-old model could be seen rocking a very tiny, crochet bikini that struggled to contain her assets. She accessorized with small hoop earrings and a delicate bracelet, while she wore her slightly-damp hair down to pull off a very sexy look.

Staying true to her signature style, Charly opted for minimal makeup and posed against the beautiful backdrop of a swimming pool while she wrote a long, meaningful caption where tagged her photographer, Jessica Wertheim.

The model shared two pictures in the post, one full-length shot to show off her enviable body, and another up-close one to provide a detailed look at her face and makeup.

Within seven hours of posting, the picture has amassed more than 166,000 likes and over 630 comments which shows that fans really liked the picture.

“Girl… You’re awesome,” one of Charly’s followers commented on the snap.

“Beautiful!! I am speechless!!!” another one wrote.

Meanwhile, a third fan opined that Charly is the most beautiful model on Instagram, adding that he’s in love with her.

Before sharing the bikini snap, Charly posted a video in which she could be seen rocking a skimpy lingerie set that allowed her to flaunt her incredible physique. The model wore her hair down and opted for a makeup-free look to exude her natural beauty.

To spice things up, Charly turned her back toward the camera and provided her fans with a generous view of her pert derriere, a move that sent temperatures soaring as fans rushed to award the video with over 930,000 views and almost 3,700 comments within a day of posting.

Apart from her fans and followers, many of her fellow celebrities and influencers also liked the picture to show appreciation and support. These included German model Kristina Levina, Kara Del Toro, Rachel Cook, Teala Dunn and famous YouTuber Logan Paul, among others.

Per usual, fans and followers expressed their admiration for Charly by using numerous complimentary words and phrases, including “extremely sexy,” “incredibly charming,” “hotter than the Sun,” and “love you to bits,” to name a few.

According to a previous article by The Inquisitr, the model grew up in Las Vegas, Nevada. Citing Famous Birthdays, the piece further stated that Charly also spend two years of her life in Costa Rica before moving to Los Angeles, California.