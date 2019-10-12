WWE News: Cain Velasquez Signs Very ‘Lucrative’ Deal With The Promotion

The former MMA star is now a WWE superstar and is going to get paid.

Last week on the debut of Friday Night SmackDown on FOX, everyone was in complete shock over the main event and ending. Brock Lesnar had totally squashed Kofi Kingston to win the WWE Championship once again, but the night wasn’t over. Former MMA star Cain Velasquez appeared and shocked everyone, but what was he doing there other than to torment the beast? Well, it has now been revealed that he is an official superstar and a rich one, at that.

On Friday, The Inquisitr reported that Velasquez was going to take on Lesnar at Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia on Halloween. The match is confirmed and in place for the card, but it is not yet known if it will be for Lesnar’s WWE Championship or if it will remain a non-title match.

Fans have been wondering if Velasquez’s debut on Friday Night SmackDown would be a one-time thing or if he’d show up for just a single match. It now appears as if the 31-year-old former MMA star is going to take on a full-time schedule, or at least one that works for the contract he has signed.

ESPN is reporting that Velasquez has signed a “lucrative, multiyear contract” with WWE, but exact details of it were not released. With Cain signing on the dotted line with Vince McMahon’s promotion, he also notified UFC that he would be retiring from the world of MMA.

With this announcement, Velasquez has been officially removed from the UFC’s United States Anti-Doping Agency drug-testing pool. At the same time, UFC also took him out of the official heavyweight rankings for the promotion.

While Velasquez has officially signed with WWE for more than just the one match, another non-superstar has not gone that far.

Another match on the card for WWE Crown Jewel will have superstar Braun Strowman facing professional boxer Tyson Fury. The two exchanged words and went after one another on SmackDown last week and the battle continued on this week’s Monday Night Raw which set up the match.

Velasquez joins Lesnar and Ronda Rousey as former UFC Champions who have signed with WWE after finishing their careers in the octagon. Cain ended his MMA career with a record of 15-3 and two runs with the UFC Heavyweight Championship.

Brock Lesnar has had an extremely successful career in WWE after finishing his time in UFC, and the same can be said for Rousey. Now, Cain Velasquez has officially signed his “lucrative” deal with the promotion and he’ll have his first match at Crown Jewel, but will he have the same kind of success?