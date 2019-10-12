WWE News: Two Major Matches Announced For ‘Crown Jewel’ In Saudi Arabia

The two biggest matches on the card are set and they may not please a lot of fans.

At the end of this month, WWE will return to Saudi Arabia for another huge event in Crown Jewel, but until Friday, no-one realized just how big it would be. Triple H and company held a press conference on Friday afternoon to go over a number of things, but the biggest announcements were the two huge matches revealed for the pay-per-view. It may be needless to say, but all eyes are going to be on the company when they head to “The Kingdom.”

After the events that took place on last week’s Friday Night SmackDown, a new era was ushered into WWE. Not only did the blue brand find a new home on FOX along with a new night for all the fans, but some of the world’s most popular athletes outside of the wrestling ring also got involved.

It was rumored earlier this week by The Inquisitr, but the press conference made it official on Friday. After seeing these two non-WWE superstars get involved with some of the bigger names in the company, it seemed only a matter of time until they ended up in the ring.

The official website of WWE revealed the two huge matches that will take place at Crown Jewel and they will include an MMA superstar and boxing legend.

WWE Champion Brock Lesnar vs. Cain Velasquez

WWE

It’s a battle that dominated the octagon and saw Velasquez deal a big-time loss to Lesnar, but now, it will head into the squared circle. As of this time, there has been no word on if it will be for the WWE Championship, but that will end up being decided in the next few weeks.

Braun Strowman vs. Tyson Fury

WWE

Braun Strowman is the “Monster Among Men” and always says that other superstars will “get these hands,” but what about him? It’s not going to be easy for him to avoid the hands of one of the greatest professional boxers in history when he steps into the ring with Tyson Fury.

Only one other match has been revealed for Crown Jewel and it is a huge 10-man tag team match. Ric Flair will lead one team which has Randy Orton and Baron Corbin on it while Hulk Hogan will lead another with Seth Rollins and Rusev already on his team.

The other three superstars for each squad will be announced soon.

WWE

WWE is going to keep heading back to Saudi Arabia over the course of the next decade as they have an extremely lucrative deal in place with “The Kingdom.” So far, the card for Crown Jewel has been built up to be huge and it is also known that Roman Reigns will appear, but it has not yet been determined as to what he’ll be doing.