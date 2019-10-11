Instagram Sensation Jailyne Ojeda Ochoa Wows Her 10 Million Fans With A New Booty Snap

Instagram model Jailyne Ojeda Ochoa recently took to her page and stopped her fans and followers in their tracks with an eye-popping picture.

In the snap, Jailyne could be seen rocking a set of lace lingerie that allowed her to show off her enviable figure. The hottie opted for a full face of makeup and wore her beautiful, black tresses down to ramp up the glamour. She struck a side pose while capturing a mirror selfie and, in the process, put her famous booty on full display in a move that sent temperatures through the roof. This was evident in the response she received from her fans.

Within three hours of posting, the picture has racked up more than 212,000 likes and over 3,600 comments, where fans and followers could be seen drooling over the sheer display of skin. Unable to contain their admiration and excitement, her fans showered her with numerous compliments, while others wrote explicit words and phrases to let the model know how much they adore her.

It wasn’t surprising to see why the picture immediately became a hit among the model’s fans. As The Inquisitr has previously noted, Ochoa has been touted by some media outlets as having “the sexiest booty on the internet.”

Apart from her legions of admirers, some of Jailyne’s fellow models and celebs also liked the picture to show appreciation and support. These included Toochi Kash, Francia James, and Ana Lorde, among others.

“That’s one hell of a derriere,” one of her fans commented on the picture.

“Damn! Why you so fine baby?” another one chimed in.

Meanwhile, a third follower interjected the following remark to praise the hot model.

“Wow! I am speechless. [Your derriere] is getting better every day.”

Other fans, per usual, posted words and phrases like “goddess,” “amazing booty,” “extremely hot,” “you’re perfect,” and “you’re breaking the Internet,” to praise the model.

Many of her followers also posted comments in different languages, including English, Turkish, Russian, Arabic, Spanish, and Portuguese, among others. This shows that the model is extremely popular on the photo-sharing website and she has fans from all over the world.

Before sharing the booty picture, Jailyne treated her fans to an up-close portrait where she could be seen wearing a cream-colored bra, one which allowed her to expose a glimpse of her cleavage. The model wore a full face of makeup, including a deep-red lipstick to accentuate her plump lips and lots of mascara, and wore her hair down to pull off a very glamorous look.

Soon after being shared, the picture became viral as fans rushed to give it more than 111,000 likes and post about a thousand comments.