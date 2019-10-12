Britney Spears’ Boyfriend, Sam Asghari, Responds To Her ‘Transition’ Plans

The personal trainer also teased an upcoming project with Jamie Foxx.

Britney Spears might be on a break, but her boyfriend, personal trainer Sam Asghari, is working hard on his budding Hollywood career.

During an interview with ETOnline, Asghari shared his thoughts on one of his girlfriend’s recent Instagram posts. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Britney Spears caused a stir late last month when she shared an emotional plea for her followers not to forget about her. She also revealed that she’s currently going through a “transition” and that she’s taking some time to focus on what she really wants in life. Some fans were distraught by the possibility that the 37-year-old pop star might be taking a long break from performing, but Spears’ 25-year-old beau supports her decision 100 percent.

“That’s a great message,” Asghari said. “The same goes with me. I always take some time away from everything on myself.”

The muscular model also talked about how it’s important to take time off from work to maintain the health of personal relationships.

“You gotta do that stuff in order to stay on top of your career, stay on top of your life, so you can have more to offer to your family members and people that you love the most,” he said.

One Spears insider recently told Heat World that the “Toxic” singer is planning on taking a break from the spotlight that could last as long as a decade. The source claimed that the beloved music icon, who has been dealing with mental health struggles and family issues, views the long hiatus as a “necessary step.”

Sam Asghari didn’t talk about whether it’s true that Britney Spears is stepping away from the spotlight for a long period of time. Instead, he teased that he’s stepping into it in a big way. Asghari revealed that he’s been auditioning for a lot of roles in movies and television series, and his decision to throw himself into his work has already paid off in the form of a project with Oscar-winning actor Jamie Foxx. He wouldn’t spill any details about what he and the Django Unchained star worked on, only describing it as “a friendly project.”

Loading...

Sam Asghari revealed that one of his biggest acting inspirations is former WWE star Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, a fellow brawny guy who decided to pursue a movie career after making a name for himself in a different industry. Asghari’s biggest acting credit to date is the 2019 film Can you Keep a Secret? starring Alexandra Daddario and Tyler Hoechlin. Asghari’s famous girlfriend also took a shot a movie career with the 2002 film Crossroads. It was Britney Spears’ one and only starring role in a scripted film.

While there’s a chance that Britney Spears’ fans may not see her onstage again for quite some time, at least they’ll be able to follow her boyfriend’s blossoming acting career. Spears and Asghari also share regular updates on Instagram, so fans will still continue to get some insight on what’s going on in the singer’s life.