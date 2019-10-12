‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Kailyn Lowry Looks Gorgeous With Soaking-Wet Hair & Headphones Wearing A Tie-Dye Hoodie

Kailyn Lowry never needed much in the way of glam. The Teen Mom 2 star is loved for rocking a low-frills look – she will glam up sometimes, but it’s that gorgeous, makeup-free face that everyone loves. The blonde might spend most of her time running around after her kids, but there’s another side to the MTV star. Kailyn is CEO of Pothead haircare, with the brand appearing to be pretty popular. At least, it’s proving more popular than Jenelle Evans‘ JE Cosmetics line – recently, Jenelle went on Instagram to reveal how many eyebrow kits she’s sold.

Kailyn updated her Instagram stories earlier today with a simple photo. Plenty more stories showing the kids also landed in the digital space, but one snap likely made a lot of people smile.

Kailyn’s photo showed her seated in her home, her closet visible in the background. The star looked like she was just out of the shower, as evidenced by her soaking-wet hair. Kailyn didn’t show much of her face, but there was something simply gorgeous about the way she looked. The mother-of-three was sitting in front of her mirror and holding her phone, with white headphones visible. As to the wardrobe, it was pretty simple. Kailyn was rocking a basic tie-dye hoodie in black and white shades.

Kailyn accompanied her story with some text.

“1. Washed & towel dried hair @potheadhaircare”

Kailyn definitely seems to be in her element with her brand. The star’s wavy blonde locks are somewhat of her trademark – much like Chelsea Houska’s flame-haired locks are hers.

An interview with Inked Mag gave Kail the chance to speak about why she founded her brand, with the big boss appearing to hint that a ton of people love her hair.

“Well, I love my hair and I get a ton of compliments on it. So I wanted to get into the hair industry and I thought that CBD oil would be perfect to set me apart from other products. There are a lot of benefits to CBD oil and I figured that this was it. CBD oil is really good for your scalp and it makes your hair nice, shiny, and healthy.”

Kailyn is not the only member of the MTV franchise to have branched into business. Chelsea Houska and husband Cole DeBoer have an eyewear collaboration alongside their Itzy Ritzy partnership. Maci Bookout and her husband founded Things That Matter, although their lifestyle brand may be in trouble. As for Farrah Abraham, well, it seems to be a carousel of businesses in her case, as she has just launched a new jewelry brand as her latest such endeavor.

