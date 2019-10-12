‘Playboy’ Beauty Sarah Harris Shows Off Rock Hard Abs In Tight Little Bikini

Sarah Harris’ bikini looks seemingly never fail to take her fans’ breath away. The Playboy stunner wowed her 2.2 million followers yet again on Friday when she posted a brand new snap of herself rocking some skimpy swimwear.

In the photo, Sarah looks like a complete smokeshow in her high-waisted bikini. Harris rocked the tiny two-piece which had vertical orange and white stripes on it. The bikini left little to the imagination for the model and showcased her ample cleavage, toned arms, curvy booty, long, lean legs, as well as her flat tummy and rock hard abs.

Sarah can be seen relaxing by the pool in the photo, with a green leafy tree visible in the background behind her. The model wore her beautiful blond locks parted to the side and twisted into a long braid, holding it in her fingertips while staring off to the side of the camera.

The Playboy model also rocked a full face of makeup for the photo, which included defined eyebrows, long lashes, and a bronzed glow. She added a shimmering highlighter on her face, pink blush on her cheeks, and a dark berry color on her plump lips to complete her glamorous beach look.

Sarah’s fans couldn’t help but show some love for the steamy bikini pic, which received nearly 4,000 likes and over 100 comments in the first hour after it was posted.

“You’re so cute baby,” one of Sarah’s social media followers wrote in the comment section of the post.

“You are beautiful and gorgeous. I love your sexy curves,” another adoring fan wrote.

“I am loving that print on the bikini,” a third Instagram user gushed.

“Beautiful body my sexy queen,” a fourth comment read.

Although Sarah has some seriously coveted curves, the Playboy bombshell hasn’t always been in love with her looks. Previously, Harris opened up about having an unhealthy relationship with food, which eventually led to an eating disorder.

Loading...

“I was insecure and so paranoid about even sniffing a carb. I genuinely thought I was fat, I looked in the mirror and hated what I saw. If I ate even half a chocolate bar I would run to the bathroom and force myself to be sick,” Sarah admitted to her followers online, per the Daily Mail.

Meanwhile, fans looking to see more Sarah’s flawless figure, as well as her travels, can following the stunning model on her social media account, which she updates very frequently for her followers.