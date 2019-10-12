Miss BumBum Suzy Cortez Shakes Her Famous Asset In Daisy Dukes

Miss BumBum Suzy Cortez is riding high and having a deservedly good time. After all, she just reclaimed her crown as having the best booty in the international Miss BumBum competition, in addition to winning it four years ago in her native Brazil.

Fortunately for her fans, she is not shy about showing off her most famous asset, and did just that in a recent television appearance. Though she normally showcases her derriere in skimpy clothing and provocative poses, she did it differently this time: by showing off some sultry dance moves that required some serious hip maneuvers.

The appearance was on Fox News Mexico, and for the occasion, Suzy wore a pair of daisy duke shorts with a white crop top. The daisy dukes hugged her perky posterior, and the combo was able to show off her thin waist and hourglass figure.

Her legs were elongated with a pair of black high-heeled booties, and her long black hair was styled straight and sleek.

The video begins with Suzy walking away from the camera, swaying so that she moves with the beat of the music. She is with a number of other people who also do the same dance move, though they perhaps do not quite have Suzy’s skill.

The camera then zooms onto Suzy’s footwork as she turns around to face her audience. The camera gets a side angle of the brunette beauty as she moves her hips once more, this time bringing some arm action into the mix.

Towards the end of the video, she tries to show a male colleague how to mimic her moves, though he doesn’t seem to get the same magic.

The upload quickly earned over 20,000 plays, nearly 3,000 likes,and around 45 comments.

“Awesome outstanding excellent,” gushed one fan, throwing out as many compliments as he could before adding three lip emoji.

Others simply expressed their thoughts in the way of the emoji, often using the fire and peach ones to send their compliments.

The brunette beauty should be used to having a number of adoring fans, as she gets a plethora of positive responses each time she posts a picture from her adoring fans. Though many of them are based in Brazil and South America, her fame has been growing, and she can claim an international audience.

It was also not her first television interview of late. In another, she absolutely sizzled in a striped crop top and white high-waisted pants, as previously covered by The Inquisitr.