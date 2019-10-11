‘World’s Hottest Weather Girl’ Yanet Garcia Stuns In Skintight, Patterned Leggings

Another day, another hot shot from Yanet Garcia.

As those who follow the brunette bombshell on Instagram know, Yanet has never been shy when it comes to showing off her picture-perfect body on social media. All of her stunning photo and video posts have earned her a massive Instagram following of over 11.7 million, and that number continues to climb on a weekly basis. In the most recent image that was shared for her followers, Yanet went casual in some workout gear.

Garcia does not specifically share where she is with fans, but the setting looks gorgeous. In the snapshot, the bombshell poses on a set of big rocks, putting one leg in front of the other and showing off her toned stems in a pair of black-and-white-patterned leggings. On top, Garcia dons an oversized hoodie as she looks off into the distance wearing a little bit of makeup and her long, dark locks down and slightly waved.

Garcia completes the look with a pair of purple Nike sneakers, and in the caption of the photo, she tells her fans to never stop dreaming with a quote in English and Spanish. So far, the post has garnered Garcia a ton of attention with over 49,000 likes and 100-plus comments. Some fans took to the photo to comment on the quote, while countless others raved over her killer legs.

“Like your body,” one follower commented with a few flame emoji at the end.

“Absolutely beautiful,” another Instagram user chimed in.

“So cool babyyyy,” another wrote, adding a heart-eye emoji.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Garcia has been putting on a sexy display for fans in recent weeks by sharing a ton of NSFW shots. In one stunning photo that was recently posted for fans, Yanet wished her followers a “goodnight” in the sexiest way possible.

For the photo op, Garcia sat down and posed against a white background in what appeared to be a studio. The brunette beauty wore her long, dark locks down and curled for the sultry snapshot, as well as a beautiful face of makeup.

Once again, her amazing figure was on full display while clad in a matching, patterned set of panties and a crop top that left little to be desired and flaunted the weather girl’s toned abs and fit legs. Like most of her photos, this one earned her rave reviews with over 354,000 likes and well over 1,400-plus comments.

Fans can keep up with Yanet by giving her a follow on Instagram.