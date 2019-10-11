‘Playboy’ Model Tiffany Toth Sizzles In See-Through Maroon Lingerie And Bunny Ears On Instagram

American model Tiffany Toth took to her Instagram account and shared a sultry new snap on Friday.

In the photo, Tiffany showed off her amazing figure by rocking a see-through maroon teddy that left little to the imagination of the viewers. To spice things up, the model attached her sexy lingerie to a pair of knee-high stockings with a suspender belt and accessorized with black lace Playboy bunny ears to strike a pose.

Tiffany stayed true to her signature style and opted for minimal makeup that included some soft pink shades, while she wore her blonde tresses down to keep it stylish.

According to the geotag, the snap was captured in Hollywood, California. Tiffany informed her fans in the caption that her sexy ensemble was from the Honey Birdette, a lingerie and adult toy brand. Within five hours of going live, the picture has racked up more than 15,000 likes and close to 400 comments, where fans and followers showered the model with compliments.

Apart from her admirers, the snap was also liked by some of Tiffany’s fellow models, celebs, and influencers. These included Irina Voronina, Carrie Minter, Kennedy Summers, and Anya Benton, to name a few.

“Wow, wow, wow!! So very, very beautiful,” one of her fans wrote on the picture.

“You’re absolutely gorgeous,” another one chimed in.

Meanwhile, a third admirer praised Tiffany with the following words.

“Here comes the spiciest bombshell to eva [sic] walk this planet.”

The remaining fans either showed their appreciation for the model by posting heart, kiss and fire emoji or used words and phrases like “goddess,” “very sexy,” “breathtakingly beautiful,” and “scrumptious beauty,” among others.

Before sharing the sultry snap, Tiffany treated her fans to an up-close image of herself in which she looked nothing short of stunning. The model wore minimal makeup, comprising a mauve-pink lip color, a tinge of pink blusher, and lots of mascara that accentuated her long, thick eyelashes. While posing for the photo, she flashed a seductive smile and looked straight into the camera.

In the caption, Tiffany informed her fans that her cruelty-free makeup products were from Sam Marcel cosmetics, while the picture was captured by model-turned-photographer Jessica Vaugn. The hottie accessorized with gold hoop earrings and wore her freshly dyed tresses down to pull off a very glamorous look.

Even though there was no skin-showing at all, Tiffany’s picture successfully attracted about 10,000 likes and over 260 comments, proving that she doesn’t necessarily need to shed her clothes in order to attract her followers.