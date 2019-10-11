Watch Washington Nationals Vs. St. Louis Cardinals NLCS Livestream

The Washington Nationals make their first-ever National League Championship Series appearance, taking on 11-time World Series winners the St. Louis Cardinals.

After stunning the 106-win Los Angeles Dodgers, who had represented the National League in the World Series for each of the last two years, the Washington Nationals are moving on to their first NL Championship Series since the franchise relocated from Montreal, Canada, in 2005.

In fact, this is only the second NLCS in franchise history, after the former Montreal Expos, who were founded in 1969, advanced to the championship series in the strike-shortened 1981 season. But the Nationals now run into the St. Louis Cardinals, a club that has won 11 World Series titles, most recently in 2011.

The Cardinals made their way to the NLCS by defeating the favored Atlanta Braves in five games, and will now send journeyman Miles Mikolas to the mound to start Game 1 that will stream live from St. Louis.

To find out how to watch a live online stream of the Washington Nationals vs. St. Louis Cardinals NLCS Game 1, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. First pitch is scheduled for 8:08 p.m. ET, 5:08 p.m. PT at 45,538-seat Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri, on Friday, October 11.

Mikolas also pitched the first game of the NL Division Series against the Braves, turning in a solid outing, giving up just one run over five innings, according to MLB.com. The Nationals’ Game 1 starter, 35-year-old, 14-year veteran Anibal Sanchez, also allowed just one run in five innings in his lone NLDS start against the Dodgers, in Game 3 of that series. Sanchez also fanned nine in that game.

Washington may need more than five innings from Sanchez on Friday, however, with reliever Daniel Hudson departing the team on paternity leave, The Washington Post reported. Hudson was one of only two “trustworthy” relievers for the Nationals in the NLDS.

Loading...

Anibal Sanchez gets the start for the Washington Nationals on Friday. Rob Carr / Getty Images

To watch the NLCS Game 1 stream live for free, log in to Watch TBS, the streaming service offered by Turner Broadcasting System. The service is free of charge to anyone with cable or satellite TV login credentials and is available through the Watch TBS app for mobile devices, as well as on set-top streaming boxes, such as the Apple TV, Roku, and Amazon Fire

To watch the game via a free online stream, but without a cable subscription, fans can check out Sling TV, YouTube TV, or AT&T TV Now (previously known as DirecTV Now). All of those packages require credit card information and will charge subscription fees. But they each offer a seven-day free trial, so fans can watch the Nats-Cards game livestream at no charge.