Brielle Biermann Flaunts Massive Cleavage In Tiny Pink Dress & Instagram Can’t Get Enough

Brielle Biermann’s most recent social media share has her fans doing a double-take.

In recent weeks, the reality star has been busy posting a lot of photos on Instagram and most of them have been to promote her popular cosmetics line. But earlier today, the blond bombshell took a break from work as she jetted off from her home base in Atlanta to California. In a hot new post that was shared for her legion of fans, Brielle tags herself at celebrity hotspot Nobu in Malibu, where she enjoyed a meal with a pal.

In the gorgeous new photo, Biermann looks dressed to impress while striking a pose with a male friend. The stunner wears her long, blond locks down and straight, in addition to rocking a gorgeous face of makeup that includes eyeliner, mascara, blush, highlighter, mascara, and pink lipstick. She puts her amazing figure on display in an NSFW pink dress that hugs her upper half, showing off insane amounts of cleavage.

Her friend, Zach, is all smiles for the photo op as well. The dapper young man wears his locks slicked back and looks casual in a long-sleeve white t-shirt while resting one of his hands on Brielle’s lap.

Since the shot went live on Brielle’s page a few short hours ago, it’s earned her a ton of attention from fans with over 66,000 likes and 1,300-plus comments.

Some of her followers commented on the shot to ask if that is her boyfriend in the photo with her, while countless others couldn’t help but comment on her massive cleavage in the tiny pink dress. A few more flooded the comments section with their choice of emoji, most notably the flame and heart emoji.

“You’re literally the prettiest,” one fan commented with a heart-eye emoji.

“Brielle you are literally stunning,” another social media user chimed in.

“That cleavage is the hottest thing I have ever seen,” a third follower gushed.

Previously, The Inquisitr shared that Biermann floored her fans with an up-close snap from her cosmetics line shoot. For the look, the bombshell rocked some glittery eyeshadow on her upper eyelids. On her lower lids, she wore some black eyeliner and added a little bit of the same color eyeshadow. Her mascara was also on display, elongating her thick lashes. Furthermore, the reality star showed off her sculpted face with some contour, blush, and highlighter on her cheeks, completing the look with some dark-colored lipstick.

Fans can keep up with Brielle by giving her a follow on Instagram.