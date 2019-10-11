Jenni ‘JWoww’ Farley Splits With Boyfriend, Zack Clayton Carpinello

What happens in Vegas definitely doesn’t stay in Vegas, especially when a production crew films it.

It looks like Jenni “JWoww” Farley and boyfriend Zack Clayton Carpinello have broken up, according to Us Weekly. It hasn’t even been 24 hours since the airing of Thursday’s Jersey Shore Family Vacation episode where the roommates met Zack, which is what allegedly caused the breakup.

In the episode, interactions between Zack and Angelina Pivarnick had Jenni mad enough to call off the relationship. Jenni was too drunk in the episode to see that her boyfriend was hanging on Angelina at the club and in the elevator on the way home, and she took to Instagram last night to express how hurt she was.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Jenni felt hurt and disrespected by both Zack and Angelina and it doesn’t appear to be something she was able to get over. A source told Us Weekly that Jenni is devastated, and the breakup happened last night. No more information was given on the couple’s split, and Jenni has not commented on the actual breakup on social media.

Other than her lengthy Instagram post, Jenni further commented on the Zack and Angelina drama in the comments section with a fan.

What happens in Vegas… comes out in the Shore House. This season of #JSFamilyVacation is FAR from over! ???? pic.twitter.com/4QRTLY2UNs — Jersey Shore (@JerseyShore) October 10, 2019

One user commented that Jenni was a bully, which prompted a response from the mother-of-two.

“She stirred the pot knowing it would end up on tv. If she was a true friend, she would’ve checked him and then came straight to me. She lived for the drama and straight disrespect,” Jenni said of Angelina.

Jenni also went after Angelina on Twitter, but didn’t seem to be firing any shots at Zack. She and her now-ex-boyfriend kept their fight off social media and split without saying anything about it online.

It didn’t take long from Jenni’s other ex, Roger Matthews, to weigh in on the situation. Roger caught up with Us Weekly to express his thoughts on the matter.

“I want peace with my ex-wife for my kids and if there is turmoil in her life and in her household, it’s just not a good thing for our children, so I wish nothing but the best for her,” Roger admitted. “I wish them all well and I hope Jenni and Zack can work through their issues if they deem it worth saving. I’m focused on myself and my children. Onwards and upwards.”

Jenni has not responded to Roger at this time.