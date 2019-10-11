Spoilers For ‘General Hospital’: Jason Makes A Critical Connection While Working To Expose Peter

The week of October 14 should be a wild one, according to the latest General Hospital spoilers. Peter is doing his best to set up Sam for killing Shiloh, but he may soon come to seriously regret that choice. Jason is determined to clear Sam’s name, and he will uncover an extremely useful tidbit of information in the coming week.

The new issue of Soap Opera Digest shares the latest details. Viewers have seen that Bryce, the guy Peter hired to take care of Shiloh, is throwing Sam under the bus as he tries to push Peter to help him. General Hospital spoilers note that Jason immediately felt something was suspicious and off about Bryce as soon as he and Sam encountered him at the PCPD, and Jason will waste no time in trying to learn more about him.

Jason, Sam, and Spinelli are already feeling certain that Peter is involved in all of this chaos, but they haven’t been able to piece everything together yet. As Sam deals with Jordan’s new round of suspicions, Jason will do some digging. General Hospital spoilers indicate that Jason will track down Andre and show him a photo of Bryce. That will kick off some significant developments that fans won’t want to miss.

As co-head writer Chris Van Etten explains, Jason will be aiming to find out what connects Peter to all of this other chaos. General Hospital spoilers share that Jason will feel certain that Bryce is the key that ties it all together, and Andre will recognize Bryce as the guy who tried to kill him.

Can Spinelli help Jason and Sam uncover Peter's link to Shiloh, West Coast? @BfordAnderson

A thrilling, new #GH starts RIGHT NOW on ABC! @1SteveBurton pic.twitter.com/7d2WoKKgLW — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) October 7, 2019

Andre confirming that Bryce tried to kill him will be a huge development for Jason, but it doesn’t resolve everything. Jason still has to tie Bryce to Peter as well as to Drew’s disappearance. Not only that, but ultimately, Jason needs to figure out why Peter is so desperate and going to such extreme lengths.

Jason already figures that Peter was on his way to give Shiloh money the night everything imploded. However, he and Spinelli still have some work to do to be able to prove it all.

SheKnows Soaps shares some additional details about what’s coming next. General Hospital spoilers indicate that Peter will meet with a mysterious woman named Roz, and he’ll have an essential assignment of some sort he needs her to do. Toward the end of next week, Jason will be feeling optimistic, and Jordan will be having some discussions with Sam.

General Hospital spoilers suggest that Jason’s search will lead him to Laura for some reason, and all signs point toward this taking some time to play out. Peter is desperate to cover his tracks, but he’s going against Jason and Spinelli here so he has his work cut out for him. Viewers are anxious to see Peter held accountable for all he’s done and it sounds as if there are significant developments on the way in the coming week.