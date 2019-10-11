Pamela Anderson Bursts Out Of A White Bikini While Knocking Over A TV In Heels And Fans Can’t Take It

Once a bombshell, always a bombshell. Pamela Anderson might be 52, but the Baywatch star has still got it. Pamela is fairly active on Instagram, although followers of the famous blonde’s account will know that she often dedicates her posts to causes, with her activist streak manifesting.

The scantily-clad updates always prove a hit, no matter what the agenda, though. Pamela ditching her pants recently seemed to have fans going a little wild, with the same being seen today.

Pamela’s photo today showed her photographed in black-and-white and rocking what she’s best-known for: yes, Pamela was in a bikini. The star appeared in a white two-piece with a halterneck finish, with the minimal upper definitely flaunting those world-famous assets. Pamela had been snapped full length, with the star seen accompanied by a fun and unusual accessory. Pamela had her right foot appearing to knock over a television set, with Pamela herself holding the remote in her left hand. Given that Pamela was doing the whole thing in high heels, the result was pretty sexy. The TV appeared angled as Pamela seemed to be pushing it a little with her shoe, although fans may well have had their eyes a little higher up as the camera took in the blonde’s killer frame.

A caption from Pamela went down the activist route: Pamela was encouraging her fans to consider the environment when voting.

It seems like Pamela’s fans can’t take the heat.

“Wooooow,” one fan wrote.

“Wow, that’s hot,” another said.

“Golly” seemed to see a fan taken aback.

Pamela’s Instagram has been very active on the causes front of late. The star has been fighting for the release of Wikileaks founder Julian Assange, with updates often mentioning him. The model has even appeared on The View recently, where she got into somewhat of a debate with Meghan McCain over Assange, as People reports.

“War crimes need to be punished and they haven’t. The war crimes that he’s exposed, no one’s done anything about it. But they put him in jail to shut him up. And it’s not just America. He’s exposed Russia, he’s exposed all sorts of different countries,” Pamela said, defending the Wikileaks founder.

Pamela was also vocal when asked if Assange supported President Donald Trump.

“No. He wasn’t helping Trump, he was trying to tell the American people true information that Hillary Clinton was doing so people could make an educated choice. And I think FBI kind of put the nail in that coffin,” Pamela added.

Fans wishing to see more of Pamela should follow her Instagram.