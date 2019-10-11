Cuban Cutie Cindy Prado Lifts Her Red Dress While Putting On A Leggy Show

Cindy Prado’s killer legs are likely the envy of many. On Friday, the model stunned her over 800,000 followers as she donned a skimpy little dress that showed off plenty of skin.

In the sexy snapshot, Cindy is a total blond bombshell while wearing a form-fitting red dress with a low cut that exposed her ample cleavage. The dress also boasted a short skirt that showcased Prado’s toned arms, tiny waist, and gorgeous legs as she grabbed the hem and lifted it slightly to reveal even more skin.

The model had her golden locks parted to the side and styled in loose waves that fell down her back and cascaded over her shoulder. Her bangs also partially hid one of her eyes as she gave a sexy stare to the camera for the snap.

Cindy accessorized the look with multiple rings on her fingers, a dainty chain around her neck, gold bracelets on her wrists, and dangling earrings. She also added a nude purse which she had slung over her shoulder.

Prado sported a full face of makeup in the photo, which accentuated her already stunning good looks. Cindy rocked defined eyebrows, a shimmering glow on her face, and pink blush on her cheeks. She finished off the glam look with a light pink color on her lips.

Of course, Cindy’s fans couldn’t get enough of the photograph, which earned over 12,000 likes and more than 200 comments in the first six hours after it was posted.

Previously, Cindy spoke with Elite Daily and revealed an interesting tidbit that fans may not know.

“Living in Miami and looking Hispanic will quickly give away that I am Latina. However, most people don’t know my family is originally from the Islas Canarias in Spain,” says Cindy, who has also revealed on Instagram that she is of Cuban descent.

Prado also spoke out about people who think modeling is vain, claiming that they may not understand the fashion or beauty in it.

Loading...

“Modeling can be viewed in many different ways, and there are many different types of modeling. I think it all depends on the model. The path she chooses to pursue and they way she decides to think of the model she is. What I strive for is to be someone that girls can look up to,” she added.

Meanwhile, fans can see more of Cindy Prado’s stunning modeling photos by following the gorgeous social media sensation on her Instagram account, which she updates almost daily.