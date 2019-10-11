Shepard Smith Quit ‘Fox News’ Just 2 Days After William Barr Met Privately With Rupert Murdoch, Report Says

Smith shocked colleagues with his resignation, and was escorted from the 'Fox News' building by security, according to an 'NBC News' reporter.

On Wednesday evening, in the midst of an impeachment inquiry into Donald Trump and outrage over Trump’s decision to seemingly green light a Turkish attack on U.S.-allied Kurdish people in Syria, Trump-appointed U.S. Attorney General William Barr met privately with billionaire media tycoon Rupert Murdoch, chair of News Corp, which is the parent company of Fox News. The secret meeting held at Murdoch’s home was reported by The New York Times, which also reported that the subjects discussed between Barr and Murdoch remain unclear, and it also remains uncertain whether anyone else joined the two in the meeting.

What is known is that, as The Inquisitr reported Friday, Fox News chief anchor Shepard Smith suddenly announced his resignation less than 48 hours after the meeting between Barr and Murdoch. Smith was one of the conservative cable channel’s longest-tenured on-air personalities, first joining the network at its founding in 1996.

But Smith was long known “to report the news honestly, even when it conflicted with the conspiracy theories and lies of Fox’s prime-time hosts,” in the words of a Media Matters report on his departure from the network.

Smith’s straightforward approach to the news, and unhesitating willingness to contradict his fellow Fox News personalities, led him recently to feud with the channel’s nighttime host Tucker Carlson — who is also reportedly an unofficial adviser to Trump — and made Smith the target of ire from Trump himself, who tweeted insults at Smith on several occasions.

Rupert Murdoch, chairman of ‘Fox News’ parent company, News Corp. Drew Angerer / Getty Images

Smith’s on-air announcement of his resignation caught his colleagues by surprise. Following his Friday broadcast, Smith was escorted from Fox News headquarters in New York City by security personnel, according to a report posted via Twitter by NBC News correspondent Jo Ling Kent, who said that some Fox News staff members were “visibly upset” by Smith’s resignation announcement.

Loading...

The impeachment inquiry into Trump’s apparent attempt to, as The Inquisitr has reported, strong-arm the president of Ukraine into taking part in a smear campaign against Trump’s potential 2020 rival in the presidential election, former U.S. Vice President Joe Biden, has created what Media Matters described as a “new urgency in the conflict between Fox‘s ‘news’ and ‘opinion’ divisions, one that centered around Smith.”

On Thursday, Trump lashed out at Fox News over a new poll sponsored by the network that showed a majority of Americans supporting his impeachment and removal from office. In his tweet, Trump names Smith as one of the Fox personalities who made Fox News “much different than it used to be in the good old days,” even though Smith was part of the Fox News operation for the network’s entire existence, until Friday.