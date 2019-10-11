Swedish Model Anna Nystrom Drives Fans Wild In Barely-There Swimsuit: ‘You Will Find Me In The Jungle’

Anna Nystrom’s most recent Instagram share is one of her hottest to date.

The Swedish-born model has been posting a number of photos for fans over the course of the past few months and in each and every photo, she flaunts drives her fans absolutely bananas. The model showcases her fit figure in a wide-range of outfits that including workout-chic gear, bikinis, and bodycon dresses just to name a few. In the most recent image that was shared for fans, Anna sizzles some sexy swimwear.

In the stunning new update, Anna does not specifically mention where she is but in the caption, she references a jungle. Nystrom stands front and center in the image, posing with some big and leafy green trees just behind her. The model faces her backside to the camera while showing off her insanely sculpted figure in a tight-fitting white one-piece.

Anna’s toned booty and legs take center stage in the shot as she looks over her shoulder and gives a slight smile into the camera. To complete the gorgeous look, Anna wears her long, blond locks down and straight as well as a beautiful face full of makeup that comes complete with eyeliner, mascara, blush, highlighter, and matte lipstick.

In just two short hours of the post going live on her page, Anna’s fans have gone absolutely wild over the shot and it’s racked up over 125,000 likes in addition to well over 2,000 comments. Of course, many fans commented on the shot to let Anana know that she looks amazing while countless others raved over her gorgeous figure. A few more had no words and opted to flood her page with flame emoji instead.

“So cute and hot,” one fan raved follower by a series of red heart emoji.

“Youuuu [sic] are so wonderful so gorgeous,” another Instagram used gushed.

“Alright Jane, I Tarzan will look for you,” one more follower joked.

Earlier this week, The Inquisitr shared that Anna stunned in another sexy outfit that was shared on her Instagram feed. In the snapshot, the bombshell looks directly into the camera and wore her long blond locks in pigtail braids and also sporting a gorgeous face of makeup that includes eyeliner, mascara, blush, highlighter, and lipgloss. She showed off her amazing body in a sexy black-knit tank top that was adorned with a sheer flower pattern in the middle. The NSFW top left little to be desired as it featured a low-cut top that Nystrom nearly bursted out of.

Fans can keep up with Anna by giving her a follow on Instagram.