Serena Williams Stuns In Unbuttoned Jumpsuit On Instagram

Serena Williams has just appeared in another stunning social media update. The tennis superstar might be best known for her time on the court, but she is also recognized for other things — the 38-year-old is also an entrepreneur, with her Serena clothing line proving to be a hit. Much like Kendall and Kylie Jenner’s Kendall + Kylie line has its own Instagram account, so does Serena’s eponymous brand – the account has 231,000 followers.

Serena doesn’t always appear in images posted to the clothing line’s account, but it looks like the brand’s CEO made an appearance earlier this week. The tennis star posed for a photo that seemed to take a laid-back route but still allowed her to look absolutely stunning. She was photographed against a wall that seemed to mimic a window frame with wooden panels, all while flashing her warm and beautiful smile as she posed in a cute blue jumpsuit with string ties at the sleeves and waist. Serena’s torso area was mostly covered by text, although beady-eyed fans will have noticed a few undone buttons keeping things relaxed.

As for the words used, they seemed inspiring, with Serena and the brand out to get people talking in the comments section. The photo also showcased Serena’s beauty, as she wore her long hair worn down with blond highlights, her choice of warm makeup accentuating her features.

Serena may not have been wowing in a snakeskin string swimsuit this time, but fans would likely agree that the star looked like a knockout.

Serena opened up about her brand in the past. Speaking to Who What Wear, the star revealed why she founded her brand.

“I decided to start this line because I love fashion. I studied fashion in school at the Art Institute. I’ve always done it—I’ve designed a lot of stuff for Nike. As you know, I did my own collection with HSN. I wanted to do something where I’m making all the decisions and being the creative director, so it was time to move out on my own. That’s pretty much what I did,” Serena said of her clothing line.

Serena was also asked what her favorite fall trends are, and she too had a response for that.

“My favorite denim trend is what we’re doing with our oversize jackets; that really cool oversize boyfriend jacket. You can literally wear it with so many different things,” the star added.

Serena is, of course, not the only celebrity to have branched into clothing. Khloe Kardashian, Carrie Underwood, Justin Bieber, and model Jordyn Woods all have their own ranges. Fans wishing to see more of Serena should follow her Instagram.