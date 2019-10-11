Blonde Smokeshow Anna Katharina Pulls Down Jeans To Reveal Bikini Bottoms In New Instagram Photo

Anna Katharina is kicking off the weekend by shedding her blue jeans.

In the most recent post on her Instagram page, the blonde bombshell is peeling off her denim pants to reveal a pair of bikini bottoms underneath. She has also got on the matching string bikini top which shows off a large expanse of her cleavage. Anna’s blonde tresses are down around her shoulders and she’s sending the camera a seductive stare. But she had a hilarious way of describing the look on her face in the caption.

“You need to sneeze but make it fashion,” she wrote.

Anna has become known for poking fun at her modelesque poses in her captions. As The Inquisitr reported, in a previous post, she showed off her sense of humor when writing about a photo in which she’s lying down in the sand.

“How little kids come back from recess after you tell them not to get their clothes dirty,” she wrote.

She also made a joke about herself in a post where she’s wearing a patterned bikini from Fashion Nova.

“This hairstyle is called “just walked through a bunch of spider webs,” she wrote of the wispy blonde hair in her face in the Instagram caption.

But based on the comments of her most post, fans didn’t seem to notice the joke in her caption. Instead, they seemed very focused on complimenting her beauty.

“Sooo gorgeous and perfect,” one fan wrote.

“You’re so adorable, I can just eat you up,” another infatuated admirer added.

One fan compared her to a celestial being.

“Like an angel coming down from heaven,” they gushed.

Unfortunately for all of the besotted fans in her comments, Anna Katharina is off the market. She’s currently in what seems like a happy relationship with model/realtor /athlete, Davey Fisher. He recently popped up on her Instagram page in a photo where they’re getting affectionate with one another on a boat. She’s wearing a pink bikini in those photos as well and it appears to be the same one that she had on on in her most recent Instagram post.

In another, she’s posed with her head against his shoulder as they take a photo at a restaurant.

She makes frequent appearances on his Instagram page as well. In one photo they appear to be having the time of their lives as they run into the ocean together. In a more recent video, she’s helping him do some extreme pushups. In the caption, he calls her his “WCW” which is Instagram speak for “Woman Crush Wednesday.”