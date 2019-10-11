‘Jersey Shore’ Star Jenni Farley Comes For Angelina Pivarnick Hard On Twitter

Last night’s episode of Jersey Shore Family Vacation was a little awkward, to say the least. Jenni “JWoww” Farley introduced her boyfriend Zack “24” Carpinello to most of her roommates, and awkwardness ensued almost immediately. The gang attended a pool party when Angelina Pivarnick was grilled by Zack about her sex life with fiancé Chris Larangeira. Zack had most of his attention on Angelina, and the conversation was awkward enough to even weird out Vinny Guadagnino.

Later in the episode, Zack was seen lurking outside Angelina and Deena Cortese’s room while they discussed the events of the day. Things really took a turn at Drais Night Club when Jenni got drunk and was oblivious to Zack’s treatment of Angelina. Jenni was unaware that Zack had his arm around Angelina and even grazed her behind, and also nuzzled up to Jenni’s frenemy in the elevator on the way back from the room. As The Inquisitr previously reported, Jenni had no idea any of this happened until the episode aired and expressed her frustrations in an Instagram post.

Not only did Jenni get upset on Instagram, but she threw some pretty serious shots Angelina’s way on Twitter. After Angelina penned a tweet about the difference between discussing her sex life with her roommates versus discussing it with Zack, Jenni responded promptly.

“Ummm you told zack about your sex life via FaceTime when we were with Lauren’s in Vegas… and also how you can’t stand Chris because he doesn’t pay attention to anything you say [emoji] but I’ll save that for another day Angelina,” Jenni tweeted.

[Narrator: Indeed, it would be a problem…] See you next week for a new #JSFamilyVacation! pic.twitter.com/Z95gn3WsTC — Jersey Shore (@JerseyShore) October 11, 2019

Jenni’s shady response might have caused drama between Angelina and Chris, but her jabs didn’t stop there.

“Honestly, you’re so pathetic it’s not even worth it. But just remember… i see these too and know exactly what happened without the editing… so I’ll handle this another day… enjoy tweeting,” Jenni wrote in another tweet to Angelina.

Angelina did not respond to any of Jenni’s tweets last night and appeared to have a lot of support from the fans. Many viewers were confused about why Jenni was focusing all of her energy on Angelina when it was really Zack who was the issue on last night’s episode. She might not have been throwing shots at Zack on Twitter, but the couple did reportedly call it quits today because of what went down on MTV last night. The mother-of-two looks to have handled her issues with Zack privately and not publicly.