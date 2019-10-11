Bombshell Kara Del Toro Rocks Low-Cut Silver Dress With Daring Thigh-High Slit In New Instagram Upload

The stars were out last night to celebrate the premiere of Zombieland: Double Tap. Instagram bombshell Kara Del Toro was among the glitterati, turning up for the event while wearing a stunning ensemble that showed off both her incredible figure and her stylish fashion sense.

On Friday, October 11, the Maxim model shared a snap of her look from last night to her Instagram page, and the post was an instant hit with her 1.1 million followers on the social media platform. The upload included two separate snaps of Kara posing for the paparazzi sandwiched together to create a single photo, giving her fans a double dose of her eye-popping outfit from the big night.

The 26-year-old seemed to send pulses racing in a gorgeous silver gown by designer Maria Lucia Hohan that did nothing but favors for her flawless physique. The Grecian-styled number featured a dramatic, low-cut neckline that left plenty of cleavage on display, while the bodice of the gown clung tight to the babe’s midsection, further accentuating her flat torso.

The fancy frock cinched high up on her waist before flowing out into a floor-length skirt with a daringly high-cut thigh slit that brought a sexy, edgy element to the look. The dramatic opening reached all the way up to the top of the model’s thigh, exposing one of her long, toned legs in its entirety. Her shoe choice, a pair of strappy silver heels that perfectly matched her gown, completed her look for the evening.

As if the stunner’s look wasn’t bright and bold enough, she also added a gorgeous array of statement jewelry to administer even more bling to the ensemble. Kara sported a set of diamond rings around her fingers while a pair of dangling, star-shaped earrings hung from her ears. She wore her honey-brown hair down and tucked behind her ears so the locks cascaded down her back. She also sported a glamorous makeup look that included a light pink lip, dusting of highlighter, and thick coat of mascara that made her striking features pop.

No surprise that Kara’s latest Instagram post was instantly met with praise from her fans. The upload already earned nearly 4,000 likes within just 20 minutes of going live to the social media platform. In addition, dozens of fans took their admiration to the comments section in which they showered the bombshell with comments for her jaw-dropping display.

“Stunning beauty,” one person wrote, while another called Kara a “goddess.”

“Making it look perfect,” a third person commented about her ensemble.

Whether she’s walking the red carpet or enjoying a casual day out, Kara always looks good no matter what she wears. Just yesterday, she showed off her famous curves again in a baby pink mini dress — a look that drove her fans absolutely wild.