19-Year-Old Tarsha Whitmore Leaves Almost Nothing To The Imagination In Tiffany Blue Lingerie

Tarsha Whitmore has been giving her fans a lot to talk about in recent weeks.

As those who follow the Aussie-born beauty on social media know, Tarsha shares sexy photos of herself on a nearly daily basis. Sometimes, the brunette bombshell flaunts her amazing figure in bikinis and other times, she sizzles in lingerie — but no matter what she puts on her body, she always looks like a million bucks. In the most recent image that was shared on her page, the model tags herself in Queensland.

For the gorgeous new snapshot, Tarsha strikes a pose on what appears to be her bed. The model sits on a white comforter and looks off into the distance as she runs her hands through her hair. The bombshell wears her long, dark tresses down and at her back while wearing a face full of gorgeous makeup that includes eyeliner, mascara, blush, highlighter, and lipgloss.

Whitmore has her amazing figure on display in the photo while she sits Indian-style on her bed. Her toned legs are visible in the shot and Tarsha looks absolutely stunning in sheer tiffany-blue lingerie that shows off her toned tummy and offers generous views of cleavage.

The post has not been live on her page for very long but it’s earning the stunner a ton of attention from fans, with over 5,000 likes and 70-plus comments.

Of course, most of Tarsha’s followers commented on the image to let her know that she looks drop-dead gorgeous while countless others raved over her killer figure. A few more simply flooded the comments section with heart and flame emoji.

“Looking fire baby girl,” one fan raved with a few heart-eye emoji attached to the end.

“You look soo good!” another social media user gushed.

“Dang you’re super hot. Fantastic pic you look incredible,” another wrote with a few flame emoji attached to the end of the post.

Earlier this week, The Inquisitr reported that Tarsha posed in Australia for another drool-worthy shot. In the sultry shot, the model posed against a stone wall with a few trees at her back. Whitmore’s amazing figure was on display in a white zip-up crop top that showed off her toned and tanned arms and abs. She paired the look with some matching white spandex shorts that hit well above her knee and showed off plenty of leg to onlookers.

In the caption of the photo, Tarsha simply put a smiling cat face. That post racked up over 18,000 likes.