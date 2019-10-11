Rita Ora Rocks Barely There Denim Outfit For Dubai Performance

Rita Ora recently performed in the heat in Dubai and didn’t disappoint with her fashion.

The “Shine Ya Light” songstress wore a triple denim ensemble which showed a lot of flesh. She paired a crop top with ripped jeans and an off-the-shoulder jacket that had tassels hanging off of them. The items of clothing had pearls and jewels embroidered onto them, which gave Rita’s outfit that finishing showgirl touch. She rocked a pair of chunky heels and sported her blond locks straight and down.

Ora shared numerous photos from the show to her Instagram page. The performance looked energetic and fun.

In the span of 30 minutes, her post racked up more than 50,000 likes and over 400 comments, proving to be an instant hit with her followers.

“I’ve never seen you happier than when you’re on stage,” one user wrote.

“YOU LOOK SO HOT!!” another shared passionately in capital letters.

“Also how are you so beautiful wtf,” a third mentioned adding multiple eye-heart face emoji.

“CAN WE PLEASE TALK ABOUT THIS LOOK,” a fourth passionate fan remarked.

“Killed it as usual! Always delivering!” a fifth follower commented.

The year 2019 has seen Rita become busier than ever.

The “Only Want You” chart-topper recently dropped her own collection with German fashion brand Escada.

“I can’t believe the day is nearly here!! I’ve been keeping this a secret with @escadaofficial for what seems like forever but it’s almost time for my #ESCADAxRITAORA collection,” Ora captioned a video upload on Instagram which showed her modeling her own range.

She kicked off her world tour in support of her second studio album, Phoenix. She has visited Oceania, Asia, and Europe, as noted by The Inquisitr.

She also starred in the big-screen film, Pokémon Detective Pikachu, as Dr. Ann Laurent, and is scheduled to play Yana in the coming-of-age fairy tale movie, Wonderwell, per IMDb.

According to The Official Charts, Ora holds the record for the most top 10 entries by a female solo artist in the U.K. with 13. This year has seen her collaborate with chart-topping producers Kygo, Jonas Blue, and Tiesto.

Rita also teamed up with Latin hitmakers Sofia Reyes and Anitta on the track “R.I.P.” The official music video has achieved more than 132 million views on YouTube.

To date, the “Your Song” hitmaker has scored herself four No. 1 singles since 2012 — “Hot Right Now” with DJ Fresh, “R.I.P.” featuring Tinie Tempah, “How We Do (Party),” and “I Will Never Let You Down.”

To stay up to date with Rita’s busy career, follow her Instagram account, which has more than 15.4 million followers.