‘The Young And The Restless’ Recap: Cane Loses

The Young and the Restless recap for Friday, October 11, brings a knockout for Cane. Plus, Phyllis tries to get more details, Elena worries about Devon and Amanda Sinclair, and Victoria’s happy news disappoints Billy.

Victoria (Amelia Heinle) told Billy (Jason Thompson) about her ultimatum to her dad, and she revealed Victor (Eric Braeden) made her CEO. Billy was thrilled for her, but he also felt a little sad that they wouldn’t work together at Jabot. Later, both high-powered business people took a break and grabbed their kids for impromptu family time in the park. After all, their family is what matters most, and every day it gets stronger.

Elsewhere, Victor told Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) what he did for Victoria. He expressed happiness that he didn’t end up handing the reigns to Adam (Mark Grossman). The news thrilled Nikki, but Victor remained a bit melancholy over his retirement. He didn’t want to take up golfing. Victor always figured he’d leave Newman Enterprises feet first, and Nikki was glad that he didn’t. She threw him an apple, and Victor used his quick reflexes to catch it. Later, Victor canceled the tail he had on Adam in Las Vegas because he no longer needs the information.

Devon (Bryton James) researched Amanda Sinclair (Mishael Morgan) online but found nothing. Elena (Brytni Sarpy) urged him to stop or at very least hire somebody to do that. However, Devon wasn’t willing to step back. He did let Elena know that the statute of limitations for disputing Katherine Chancellor’s will is up, so it cannot be contested. Even though that’s legally the case, Devon wanted to ensure that Katherine’s exact wishes are followed.

Jill (Jess Walton) showed up at Devon’s, and they discussed Cane’s (Daniel Goddard) trip to Vegas. Jill asked Devon how it would be if Katherine really wanted Cane to have her fortune, and Devon accused her of trying to make sure there were no hard feelings between her and Cane in case he became rich. Meanwhile, Elena went to Nate (Sean Dominic) and worried about Devon’s obsession with Amanda Sinclair. Nate reassured Elena that Devon wasn’t researching her because she looks just like Hilary. The Inquisitr previously reported that Nate risks everything to get closer to Amanda in the near future.

Finally, Cane (Daniel Goddard) got a text to meet Chance somewhere that wasn’t in public. Cane went to the out of the way location, and somebody hit him over the head and knocked him out.