Bombshell Alexa Collins Celebrates 24th Birthday By Eating Doughnuts In The Bathtub

The bikini model celebrated her birthday on Friday.

Alexa Collins appears to be thoroughly enjoying her 24th birthday. The bombshell shared a series of snaps of herself celebrating in a gorgeous marble bathroom on her special day. The photos showed a topless Alexa posing in a bathtub, holding a box of original glazed Krispy Kreme doughnuts. The beauty looked stunning as she took a bite of the delicious dessert.

Rose gold number birthday balloons were positioned above the 24-year-old and numerous bottles of hot sauce lined the edge of the tub. Rose petals and flameless tealight candles were also scattered on the white tiled floor.

Alexa was accompanied by her two adorable dogs, who seemed to have wanted some of her tasty treats.

In the caption, the birthday girl explained that her beau, Tom Shields, had thoughtfully decorated the room to her liking.

Alexa’s dedicated fans proceeded to flood the comments section with birthday wishes.

“Happy birthday Alex! Wishing the very best! Hope you have a blast!” wrote a follower.

“Omgggggg baby happy happy birthday. I love you so much,” added a different commenter.

“The cutest! Happy birthday beautiful. Hope you guys have a wonderful time,” said another, adding a heart emoji to the comment.

“Happy 24th birthday may all your wishes come true!!” chimed in a fourth Instagram user.

The model graciously replied to all of the sweet messages.

Over the past few days, Alexa has been celebrating her birthday. Last week, she uploaded a bikini picture on Instagram for her nearly 600,000 followers to enjoy. The beautiful blond wrote in the caption that she was on a girl’s trip with her sister.

“Starting off my birthday week by the beach, what could be better? Thanks to my amazing sissy @amandaajadee1 for the awesome girls getaway,” read the caption.

Despite still being in her early 20s, Alexa has managed to make a name for herself in the modeling world.

Loading...

In 2018, the stunner spoke to Shoot The Centerfold about her incredible career. The publication noted that Alexa has modeled for various clients throughout the years, including Lady Lux Swimwear, Holt Miami, and Lounge Underwear/intimates.

During the interview, the Instagram influencer noted that she began modeling at the age of 13 and is grateful that she has found success.

“I got my start at age 13 with FORD models, and the rest was history. I consider myself very lucky for having great bookers and clients who believed in me.”

To keep up with Alexa, be sure to follow her Instagram account.