Blond Bombshell Hannah Palmer Wows In Tiny White Bikini In Double-Photo Update

Once again, Hannah Palmer is doing what she does best. She is posing for a sexy photo.

The blond bombshell is quickly becoming a really well-known model, with her social media following definitely proving that assertion. Currently, Hannah boasts nearly 900,000 fans on Instagram and it is likely only a matter of time before she hits the 1 million mark. The social media star delights fans with plenty of bikinis and lingerie-clad shots while each and every photo garners rave reviews.

In the most recent post shared for her army of fans, Hannah sizzles in another NSFW outfit. In the first photo in the series of two, the blond bombshell strikes a pose at the beach. Hannah does not specifically mention where she is posing for the stunning shot but the scenery looks almost as good as she does. For the photo op, Hannah sits in the sand, popping her booty toward the camera while rocking a tiny pair of white bikini bottoms that show off her toned legs.

On the top, Palmer playfully tugs at her cropped, tie-dye sweater which allows glimpses of her taut tummy. The model looks directly into the camera, wearing her long, blond locks down and slightly waved. In photo number one, Palmer also rocks a gorgeous face of makeup that comes complete with eyeliner, mascara, highlighter, and blush.

And the second photo in the series seems to be even hotter than the first. In the snapshot, Palmer kneels in the sand to strike another hot pose. While clad in the same outfit as is seen in the first photo, Hannah shows off a little more of her toned tummy. The model credits retailer Revolve for the sexy outfit.

Since the post went live on her account a short time ago, the upload has earned her plenty of attention. So far, the post has racked up more than 21,000 likes and nearly 300 comments. Some fans took to the photo to let Palmer know that she looks stunning while countless others commented on her amazing figure. More fans flooded the comments section with flame and heart emoji.

“Wow you look incredible,” one fan wrote with a series of heart-eye emoji.

“You’re so beautiful,” another chimed in with a smiley face emoji attached to the end.

“God your so beautiful and sexy body amazing,” one more social media user gushed.

Loading...

Earlier this week, The Inquisitr shared that Hannah ditched the bikini and rocked something almost as sexy in a barely-there orange dress that offered her fans generous glimpses of cleavage. It comes as no shock that the post amassed many more than 61,000 likes and nearly 800 comments.

Fans can keep up with Hannah by giving her a follow on Instagram.