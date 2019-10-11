Justin Bieber ‘Lists’ His $8.5 Million House For Sale On Instagram: ‘Make Me An Offer!’

The singer turned a late night into a real estate showing.

Justin Bieber thinks he wants to sell his Beverly Hills home. The 25-year-old pop star went on an Instagram spree by posting a series of photos of his plush Southern California pad and then started asking followers if they wanted to buy it.

According to The Blast, Justin’s series of photos of his Beverly Hills residence showed off his “home vibes,” which includes upgrades he made to the house. While he captioned several of the snaps with the phrase “home vibes,” Bieber said he thinks he wants to sell the place and asked his 119 million followers if anyone was interested.

Bieber posted photos of him lounging on a large blue sectional couch with a couple of exotic kittens by his feet. As his many photos show, the mansion also features an open floorplan with light hardwood floors, high ceilings, recessed lights, and a ton of original artwork.

In a surprising post, Bieber said he’d even sell the place completely furnished, and he urged fans to make him an offer.

It’s no surprise that fans and famous friends flocked to the comments section of Bieber’s posts with faux offers.

“150 and six chicken wings,” wrote one fan.

“I have 10 dollars and some s’mores pop tarts,” another added.

“I’ll trade you boardwalk and park place with hotels on em!” a third pal added.

“Do you come with it?” another fan asked Bieber.

“10.5m if you include all art,” another chimed in.

You can see some of Bieber’s photos of his home below.

According to The New York Post, Bieber paid $8.5 million for the home, which is nicknamed The Tropics, when he bought it with wife Hailey Baldwin earlier this year. The 6,100-square-foot home boasts five bedrooms, seven bathrooms, beamed ceilings, a library, and a home theater.

Of course, JB is probably not serious about a social media home sale, and The Post confirmed the spacious home is not publicly listed as being on the market at this time. Based on the timestamps from when the singer posted the photos (it was the middle of the night, West Coast time), it’s pretty clear Beiber was probably just suffering a serious case of insomnia.

Over the decade or so since he has been in the spotlight, Bieber has logged a long list of homes and rentals, but this one looks like a keeper.

Justin Bieber recently had a formal wedding ceremony with wife Hailey Baldwin after originally exchanging vows with her last year.