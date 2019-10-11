Kaley Cuoco Stuns In Makeup-Free Selfie

Kaley Cuoco stuns in her latest Instagram post.

As those who follow the star on social media know, Kaley regularly shares photos and videos on her feed depicting her current projects. The blond beauty boasts a following of more than 5.6 million on the platform and with each and every social media share, her fans go absolutely wild. In the most recent image shared on her page, she poses with two co-stars for her upcoming TV series called The Flight Attendant.

In the black and white shot, Kaley appears to the far left. She looks totally casual for the photo op, rocking a plain black t-shirt as she wears her long, blond locks slicked back in a high top knot. The stunner looks to be makeup-free in the photo as she opens her mouth and points to one of her co-stars. In the middle sits Michiel Huisman who is sporting a button-down top and smiling into the camera.

All the way to the left is one of Cuoco’s other co-stars, Sonoya Mizuno, who opens her eyes wide and looks directly into the camera while covering her mouth with one finger. In the caption of the image, Kaley raves over these two “perfect” humans and expresses how happy she is that they will be starring in the show with her.

The post has only been live on her account for a short time but it’s earning Kaley plenty of attention from fans with over 11,000 likes in addition to 60-plus comments. Some fans took to the photo to let Kaley know that they’re excited to watch the new series while countless others raved over how stunning she looks. A few more simply commented on the photo with emoji.

“You’re looking extremely radiant and beautiful, ive always wanted to be great friends with you because you’re kind, lovely, brave, awesome and wicked xxxxx,” one loyal fan wrote.

“Looking forward to it,” another Instagram user raved.

“Looking hot Kaley,” one more raved with a series of flame and heart-eye emoji.

Earlier today, The Inquisitr shared that Kaley delighted her fans with another stunning selfie that was shared on her Instagram story. In the gorgeous photo, Kaley appeared in a yoga studio and looked like she just got done with an intense workout. The 33-year-old closed her eyes for the photo, going totally makeup-free while wearing her long, blond locks up in a high ponytail. The actress crossed her legs in the image, resting her hands on her knees while clad in a black tank top and matching yoga pants.

Fans can keep up with Kaley by giving her a follow on Instagram.