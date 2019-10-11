Kaley Cuoco Stuns In Makeup-Free Selfie

Kaley Cuoco stuns in her latest Instagram post.

As those who follow the star on social media know, Kaley regularly shares photos and videos on her feed that depict her current projects. The blond beauty boasts a following of more than 5.6 million on the platform and with each and every social media share, her fans go absolutely wild.

In the most recent image shared on her page, the actress poses with two co-stars for her upcoming TV series called The Flight Attendant.

In the black-and-white shot, Kaley appears to the far right of the frame. For the photo op, she looks like she is in casual mode while rocking a plain black t-shirt. Her long, blond locks have been slicked back into a messy top knot. The stunner appears to be makeup-free in the photo as she opens her mouth and points to one of her co-stars.

In the middle of the image next to Kaley, Michiel Huisman sports a button-down top as he smiles into the camera. Meanwhile, all the way to the left, Cuoco’s other co-star Sonoya Mizuno opens her eyes wide while looking directly into the camera as she covers her mouth with her index finger as if to say, “Shhhh.”

In the caption, Kaley raves about these two “perfect” humans as she expresses how happy she is that these thespians will be starring in the television show with her.

The post has only been live on Kaley’s account for a short time but the star’s upload has earned her plenty of attention from fans who showered her with more than 11,000 likes in addition to 60-plus comments. Some fans took to the photo to let Kaley know they are excited to watch the new series while countless others raved about how stunning she looks. A few simply commented with emoji.

“You’re looking extremely radiant and beautiful, ive always wanted to be great friends with you because you’re kind, lovely, brave, awesome and wicked xxxxx,” one loyal fan wrote.

“Looking forward to it,” another Instagram user raved.

“Looking hot Kaley,” one more stated, adding a series of flame and heart-eye emoji to make the point.

Loading...

Earlier today, The Inquisitr shared that Kaley delighted her fans with another stunning selfie she shared on her Instagram story. In the gorgeous photo, Kaley appeared in a yoga studio in which she had probably just finished an intense workout. The 33-year-old closed her eyes for the photo, going totally makeup-free while wearing her long, blond locks up in a high ponytail. In the image, the actress — who was clad in a black tank top and matching yoga pants — crossed her legs while resting her hands on her knees.

Fans can keep up with Kaley by giving her a follow on Instagram.