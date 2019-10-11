Anne Hathaway Shows Off Growing Baby Bump In A White Dress

Anne Hathaway shared a new look at her growing baby bump with her fans today. She first shared the happy news in July with a black-and-white selfie and has since only shared 15 photos. Of those, photos of her pregnant belly were even fewer.

But the newest update, in particular, is likely to delight her fans, as it featured three photos showing off her baby bump. Anne rocked a luxurious, white dress.

The first photo was in black and white and showed Hathaway standing while placing her right hand on her large belly. The dress featured a single sleeve on the left side, along with large ruffles that decorated her midriff. The skirt portion also featured the same ruffle design.

A second photo was a close-up of Anne. The photo was taken from a low vantage point, which accentuated her growing belly. The photo also gave fans a closer look at her accessories, which included a beaded necklace and large, matching earrings.

The final photo was the only one in color and showed Anne looking straight at the camera. She had a serious look on her face with a hint of a smile, as she sported dark red lipstick and wore her hair pulled back.

Her fans left plenty of nice messages in the comments section.

“Honestly stunning. You look like a Greek statue,” said a fan.

“D*mn girl. Slay while growing that human!” said another fan.

On the other hand, some followers seemed to be caught off-guard.

“Wait since when was she pregnant, im so behind,” said a follower.

“I had no clue you were pregnant. Congratulations! You are beautiful,” said another follower.

“What do you mean you’re pregnant? @annehathaway,” joked an Instagram user.

In addition, Anne shared another photo yesterday that also showed her pregnancy belly.

This time, she wore a flowing, floral dress. It was red at the top, which gave way to a peach skirt. The ensemble featured floral patterns.

Hathaway posed in front of an orange wall, as she held her belly with her right hand and was photographed mid-twirl. She gave a wide smile for the shot, which has been liked over 808,000 times.

While Anne seems happy and carefree, she previously opened up to People about her pregnancy journey.

“[For] a lot of people who are trying to get pregnant, that’s not really the story. Or that’s one part of the story. And the steps that lead up to that part of the story are really painful and very isolating and full of self-doubt. And I went through that,” she said.